Williamson Co. Audit Committee Meeting Set for May 29

The Williamson County Audit Committee and the Independent Audit Committees will meet jointly on May 29, 2024 @ 4:30 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex. Committee members will meet to discuss and the 2023 Fiscal Year Audit Report and any other business to come before the Committees at that time.

Notice is hereby given that citizens wishing to address the committee may sign up five (5) minutes prior to the meeting convening. Upon convening, the committee chair will recognize those wishing to speak in the order of which they appear. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Said Citizens Comment total time shall not exceed 15 minutes and will be divided among those who have signed up to speak, if more than 5 citizens sign up to speak.

Anyone requesting an accommodation due to a disability should contact Risk Management at 615-790-5466. This request if possible should be made at least three (3) working days prior to the meeting.

