Kroger Health Announces $5 Million Giveaway

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is eager to motivate more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect communities across America. Through the newly launched #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, Kroger Health will provide customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win life-changing prizes like one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.” The giveaway starts today and runs through July 10, 2021, with winners scheduled to be selected weekly

The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway was created by Kroger Health to support the Biden Administration’s national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

“Since day one of this pandemic, the Kroger organization’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman, and CEO. “Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help America recover and move ahead.”

How the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway Works:

Between June 3, 2021, and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).

To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

Additionally, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

As of today, Kroger Health’s organization’s pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and healthcare technicians have administered more than 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines — and that number continues to increase daily. Kroger Health has created more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine through its scheduling tool, walk-in appointments, and mass vaccination off-site clinics. According to the CDC, 62.8% of adults in America have received at least one vaccination shot.

“Kroger Health is here to help America reach community immunity, using vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for every race, gender, and various age groups,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer. “We remain committed to helping people live healthier lives and serving as an accessible and knowledgeable COVID-19 vaccination partner and healthcare resource for our enterprise’s half a million associates and millions of daily customers. We’re hopeful the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway will encourage more people to get vaccinated and prioritize their health and those they care about.”