RomaDrama Live! Reveals More Stars to Appear

RomaDrama Live!® taking place on Friday, July 30th – Sunday, August 1 at the Factory at Franklin just added new celebrities to the lineup.

Set to appear are Jesse Metcalfe (seen on Dancing with the Stars, Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, Chesapeake Shores, and Desperate Housewives), Wes Brown (The Call of the Wild, Christmas At Graceland, Love Begins) Teddy Sears (Christmas In Evergreen, The Flash), Rob Mayes (John Dies At The End, Burning Blue, The Road Home for Christmas), and Shawlini Manjunath-Holbrook (Love, Fall & Order and host and producer of the Hallmark Channel’s The Bubbly Sesh Podcast), who will serve as a celebrity host for the event.

Previously announced celebrities include Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Marrying Mr. Darcy), Trevor Donovan (90210, USS Christmas), Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., Signed, Sealed and Delivered), Brian Krause (Charmed, Cypher), Eric Mabius (Signed, Sealed and Delivered; Ugly Betty), Drew Fuller (The Ultimate Gift, Charmed, Army Wives), and Brittany Bristow (Holiday Date, Love, Romance, & Chocolate). More talent continues to be added and will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in celebrity one-on-one meet and greet, take selfies with and get autographs from their favorite stars, attend celebrity panels, win prizes offered by celebrity guests, collect swag, and gather with other loyal fans, all while making priceless memories. In addition, all-inclusive VIP packages are available, which allow guests to attend the exclusive VIP brunch, special celebrity events, extended meet and greet opportunities, parties with the stars, and so much more.

Ticket prices for this unique event will range from $59-$799. Several packages providing different levels of celebrity access are available and can be purchased here.

RomaDrama has opened the event up to vendors. Anyone who is interested in becoming a vendor at the event can apply here.

Attendee safety is the top priority. Under the direction of staff Medical Director Art Palmer, protocols are in place to mitigate the potential spread of COVID while participating in all RomaDrama events. Dr. Palmer spoke about the upcoming event here.

For more information, please visit the website and follow RomaDrama® on Facebook