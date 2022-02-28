Kelly Clarkson to Perform Tribute to Dolly at ACM Awards

Two-time ACM Award winner Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to host Dolly Parton on the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Clarkson first broke the news of her performance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson is a five-time ACM Award nominee and previously performed at 2019, 2018, 2013, and 2007 shows.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streams live on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. The two-hour show, featuring more than 20 performances, will stream live without commercial interruption from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Previously announced performers include host Dolly Parton with Kelsea Ballerini, co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, BRELAND (“Praise The Lord”), Kane Brown (“Leave You Alone”), Luke Bryan (“Up”), Eric Church, Jordan Davis (“Buy Dirt,” feat Luke Bryan), Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden (“Just The Way”), Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”), Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Young (“Raised on Country”) featuring Mitchell Tenpenny (“At the End of a Bar”).

