Kathy Mattea Becomes the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Award-winning Kathy Mattea officially joined the Grand Ole Opry family and was inducted by fellow member Terri Clark. Mattea is a four-time CMA Award winner, longtime Opry favorite, and host of the popular “Mountain Stage” radio show.

Opry member and long-time friend Trisha Yearwood introduced Mattea to the stage to perform. Before her first song, Mattea said, “I’ve had so many great times on this stage and the thing about the Opry is that it doesn’t matter if you’re a member or not, they make you feel like family. I’m happy to be welcomed into this family. –Happy to stand on this stage, in this circle, in this moment of my life.”

After Mattea’s second song, Opry member Terri Clark presented her Opry member award saying, “I can’t believe my 18-year-old self gets to do this. Your blend of country, folk and bluegrass carved out a niche at mainstream country radio that continues to inspire and influence to this day. It sustained a fan base and career longevity that most can only dream of. Tonight, we add another milestone to that list.”

Mattea brought back to the stage Yearwood, Clark, and Suzy Bogguss, who had performed earlier in the show, to sing backup on her award-winning hit “18 Wheels And A Dozen Roses.” Mattea stopped the song before the final chorus, stating she had already been given a task as the newest Opry member. “On behalf of my friends, and the entire Grand Ole Opry family,” she began, “Suzy Bogguss has the voice of angel with a generous spirit who has a collection of work that is timeless. Well, I have one question for you my dear friend. Would you like to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry?”

A completely astounded Bogguss who was at a loss for words eventually expressed, “I was just so excited about all of us singing together tonight. I don’t even know what to say. Thank you, but I think I may wake up in a minute.”

It marked a 100-year milestone with the first time an Opry induction and invitation occurred in the same evening. Bogguss’ induction date will be announced soon.

