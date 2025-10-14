Ernest Performing a Free Show on Broadway Tuesday

Another week of a free show in downtown Nashville. On Tuesday, October 14th, Ernest will perform at The Stage on Broadway for a free show.

The Stage shared on social media,”Busch Country Nights is coming to the Stage on Broadway! Join us for Ernest LIVE at the Stage on Broadway on October 14th @6pm. Free entry, first come first serve.”

Ernest will perform at 6 pm. The event is for those over the age of 21. Find The Stage at 412 Broadway, Nashville.

This will be your only chance to see Ernest locally for a while. In November, he has a two-night residency at the Ryman, and he heads out to support the Lainey Wilson tour on October 24th.

