Kashus Culpepper Tour to Stop in Nashville

Alabama-born country crooner Kashus Culpepper hits the road again this fall, announcing his second headlining run, The Howlin’ Under The Harvest Moon Tour.

Joined by buzzy newcomers Coleman Jennings, Anna Graves, and Alex Lambert across select dates of the 11-stop nationwide run, Culpepper will show off “a voice that demands to be heard” (All Country News) and an unbridled, burgeoning stage presence that’s already set crowds ablaze opening for Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, NEEDTOBREATHE, and more so far this year. The tour will stop at Basement East on October 12th.

“I’m back,” Culpepper says with a smile. “My second headlining run is coming this fall, and I’m bringing along some artists that I truly love and am excited to sing with. Can’t wait to see y’all out there and connect with y’all on the road. This year has already exceeded my expectations and it’s all because of y’all, so thank you for all the love and support. Hope to see ya out at a show!”

Find tickets here.

