Jimmy John’s Rolls Out All-New JJ Rewards Program

Starting today, Jimmy John’s® is introducing JJ Rewards™, a refreshed loyalty program designed to give members more choices and faster rewards. Replacing Freaky Fast Rewards®, the new system offers 10 points for every $1 spent — points that can be converted into rewards for free sandwiches, sides, drinks, desserts, and more.

With JJ Rewards™, members can now enjoy the clarity of knowing exactly what they’re working toward. The new spend-based system rewards members for every dollar they spend and includes real-time tracking with customizable reward options. Guests now have more control over how they earn and what they redeem — making the program more flexible, personalized, and rewarding with each order.

To sign up for JJ Rewards™, visit the Jimmy John’s website or mobile app. New members will score a free 8” Original or Favorite sandwich after their first qualifying visit. Existing members will have their rewards automatically transferred and are already enrolled—so they can start earning points and customizing rewards today. All loyalty members can continue to enjoy perks like a free birthday sandwich and special offers throughout the year.

Source: Inspire Brands

