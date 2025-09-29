Volunteers Edge Past Mississippi State in Overtime Thriller

September 27, 2025 – Tennessee defeated Mississippi State 41-34 in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium, improving to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Running back DeSean Bishop scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-yard run in overtime. The Volunteers’ defense then stopped Mississippi State on four straight plays to seal the victory.

Aguilar Leads Late Comeback

Quarterback Joey Aguilar drove Tennessee 75 yards in the final two minutes of regulation, scoring on a six-yard run with 1:55 remaining to tie the game at 34-34. The 13-play drive came after the Bulldogs had taken a 34-27 lead.

Quarterback Performance

Quarterback Comp Att Yards TD INT Sacks Joey Aguilar (UT) 24 40 335 1 2 2 Blake Shapen (MSU) 18 29 180 1 1 5

Aguilar threw for 335 yards despite two interceptions, while Shapen struggled under pressure from Tennessee’s defensive front.

Defense Creates Turnovers

Tennessee’s defense scored twice on turnovers. Colton Hood returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Joshua Josephs recovered a fumble and returned it 41 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.

Running Back Statistics

Running Back Att Yards TD Long Avg DeSean Bishop (UT) 11 72 1 25 6.5 Star Thomas (UT) 10 33 0 11 3.3 Fluff Bothwell (MSU) 23 134 2 20 5.8 Davon Booth (MSU) 17 58 1 14 3.4

Mike Matthews led Tennessee receivers with 118 yards on six catches, while Chris Brazzell II added 105 yards and a touchdown. The Volunteers converted 2-of-2 fourth-down attempts and forced five turnovers in the victory.

