OBITUARY: Robert Carroll Owen

Dr. Robert Carroll Owen, 88, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 23, 2025.

Dr. Owen was born on June 28, 1937, in Sparta, Tennessee, to the late Robert Grady Owen and Frances Brown Owen.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Memphis, Dr. Owen completed residencies in Otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat; ENT) at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, he served on the clinical faculty of Vanderbilt University Medical School and Eastern Virginia Medical School. Additionally, he was a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, as well as a fellow in the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and the American College of Surgeons.

He lived a life marked by compassion, intelligence, and service. He was an Eagle Scout and served as a Captain in the Army National Guard. A gifted physician, he was dedicated in his career as an ENT, practicing with skill and kindness right up until his hospitalization. His brilliance extended far beyond medicine; he was a talented artist, a devoted reader, a knower of anything and everything, and a lifelong student of history and theology.

He found great joy (and frustration!) cheering for the Vols and Titans, was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and treasured going to Predators games with his daughter. He was a talented golfer, even scoring an elusive hole in one. He loved nature and bird watching and adored his two cats, Tipper and Birdie. His curiosity, creativity, and humor enriched the lives of those who knew him. He was eternally positive and a truly good man. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, his devotion to his patients, and most of all, his love for his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Carole Lynch Owen; son, Robert Lynch Owen (Darla); daughter, Lillian Ruth Owen Sambuco (Richard); sister, Mary Owen French (Mark); and many extended family members and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Owen was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Malone Owen (Gayla).

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 am on October 2, 2025, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service, with burial to follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin.

The family would like to thank Tennessee Oncology, Dr. Jonathan Abbas, St. Thomas Midtown’s ICU, and Alive Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blood Cancer United.

The care of Dr. Owen and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.