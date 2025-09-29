Pumpkins on the Porch Set for Saturday

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its 2nd Annual “Pumpkins on the Porch” event on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Harvey McLemore House Museum. This family-friendly community event, celebrates the museum’s rich history while offering visitors the chance to purchase seasonal pumpkins, enjoy complimentary breakfast sandwiches from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken (Franklin location), and savor coffee from Starbucks at Five Points and doughnuts provided by Tiny Little Donuts. Guests will be able to take free guided tours of the museum and learn about Harvey McLemore, a formerly enslaved person whose agricultural legacy included growing Indian corn—a perfect addition to fall décor.

Featured Activities

Free museum tours with family and friends

Meet local authors and book signings

Pumpkin sales for the fall season

Door prizes and goody bags for children

Fellowship opportunities with the community

Beth Garlock of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returns as event chair after successfully launching this community tradition last year. Though Beth and her husband Dana live in California, they spent seven months in Franklin in 2024, during which Beth and Dana volunteered extensively at the McLemore House Museum and Beth conceived the “Pumpkins on the Porch”idea.

Williamson County Historians Rick Warwick and Thelma Battle will be present to sign their latest books. Other authors interested in participating should contact Beth Garlock at [email protected].

The event supports both the McLemore House Museum and the 264 Natchez Project-the Merrill-Williams House. For more information about both historic properties, visit aahswc.org.

The African American Heritage Society extends gratitude to event supporters:

Food Partners: Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Starbucks, Little Tiny Donuts

Pumpkin Donors: Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Reed’s Produce & Garden Center, King Farms and the Wilson family.

Media Sponsors: Williamson Herald, WAKM Radio, Your Williamson, Southern Exposure, Williamson Source, PLA Media, and the Tennessean

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs to stay and enjoy fellowship throughout the morning.

