Local rock artist, Jasmine Cain will perform in Nashville, the only one this spring. Noted for high-energy performances, Cain is often referred to as “Jasmine Cain Freight Train” covering classic and metal rock.

The show takes place on Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm with special guests The Ghost, an EP release party for the band.

Cover for the event is $10 taking place at Shooters Sports Bar Nashville located at 5851 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville.

Find tickets here.