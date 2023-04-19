HOSA Students Qualify for International Leadership Conference

HOSA students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference April 4-6. More photos

The students tested their skills and knowledge in several competitive leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finish in the top three are eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.

Two Page High students placed first in their categories. Adrienne Jones won the Behavioral Health category, and Virginia Luo won the Veterinary Science category. Independence High students also won the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Partnership category, and IHS student Nicolette Richardson won first place in Clinical Specialty.

“When I learned that I had won first place, I didn’t believe it,” said Adrienne. “I am so happy that I was able to get first, and this has opened up the opportunity to travel to Dallas to continue to test my knowledge. As a future psychology major, the HOSA State test has given me the opportunity to prepare myself for college-level testing by challenging my ability to make my own study guides using my knowledge and resources.”

HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and be a program of leadership development, motivation and recognition for secondary, post-secondary, adult and collegiate students.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Fairview High

Caitlin Kerwin – Fourth in Personal Care

Sommer Reinfelder – Fifth in Family Medicine

Lillie Baker and Kohli Keller – Fourth in Health Education

Independence High

First in MRC Partnership

Nicolette Richardson – First in Clinical Specialty

Marc Perrone – Third in Job Seeking Skills

Nolensville High

Lindee Reeder – Second in Nursing Assisting

Sara Kulkarni – Third in Sports Medicine

Page High

Adrienne Jones – First in Behavioral Health

Virginia Luo – First in Veterinary Science

Daelyn Kreis and Lily Tavares – Third in Forensic Science Team

Brianna Baker, Swagata Paul and Samhitha Peddibhotla – Fourth in Creative Problem-Solving Team

Mimi Bushnell and Breelyn Cotton – Fourth in CPR/First Aid Team

Grace Carter – Fifth in Human Growth and Development

Chance Johnston and Abbygale Robledo – Fourth in Public Health Team

Summit High