HOSA Students Qualify for International Leadership Conference

HOSA students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference April 4-6. More photos
The students tested their skills and knowledge in several competitive leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finish in the top three are eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.
Two Page High students placed first in their categories. Adrienne Jones won the Behavioral Health category, and Virginia Luo won the Veterinary Science category. Independence High students also won the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Partnership category, and IHS student Nicolette Richardson won first place in Clinical Specialty.
“When I learned that I had won first place, I didn’t believe it,” said Adrienne. “I am so happy that I was able to get first, and this has opened up the opportunity to travel to Dallas to continue to test my knowledge. As a future psychology major, the HOSA State test has given me the opportunity to prepare myself for college-level testing by challenging my ability to make my own study guides using my knowledge and resources.”
HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and be a program of leadership development, motivation and recognition for secondary, post-secondary, adult and collegiate students.
Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.
Fairview High
- Caitlin Kerwin – Fourth in Personal Care
- Sommer Reinfelder – Fifth in Family Medicine
- Lillie Baker and Kohli Keller – Fourth in Health Education
Independence High
- First in MRC Partnership
- Nicolette Richardson – First in Clinical Specialty
- Marc Perrone – Third in Job Seeking Skills
Nolensville High
- Lindee Reeder – Second in Nursing Assisting
- Sara Kulkarni – Third in Sports Medicine
Page High
- Adrienne Jones – First in Behavioral Health
- Virginia Luo – First in Veterinary Science
- Daelyn Kreis and Lily Tavares – Third in Forensic Science Team
- Brianna Baker, Swagata Paul and Samhitha Peddibhotla – Fourth in Creative Problem-Solving Team
- Mimi Bushnell and Breelyn Cotton – Fourth in CPR/First Aid Team
- Grace Carter – Fifth in Human Growth and Development
- Chance Johnston and Abbygale Robledo – Fourth in Public Health Team
Summit High
- Ella Wilson – Second in Dental Terminology