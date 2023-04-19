Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 19, 2023.
Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23. Read more.
Emergency responders were summoned to a one-vehicle crash on April 15, 2023, shortly after midnight. Read more.
Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February. Read more.
The Skylight Bar is now open at The Factory in Franklin.Two of the establishment’s signature cocktails also pay tribute to the property’s industrial past, including Quittin’ Thyme, made with gin and thyme-infused honey, and The Potbelly, composed of a rye and Scotch base with an infused demerara syrup. Read more.