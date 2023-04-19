Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 19, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 19, 2023.

1Planning Process Begins for Mixed Use Rural Village in Franklin

Short Farm
photo courtesy of Short Farm

Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.

2Full Entertainment Schedule for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2023

Main Street Festival
(Photo courtesy Visit Franklin)

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23. Read more.

3Nashville Man Dies After Car Crashes into Harpeth River in Franklin

Nashville Man Dies after Car Crashes into Harpeth River in Franklin
From Franklin Police

Emergency responders were summoned to a one-vehicle crash on April 15, 2023, shortly after midnight. Read more.

4Five WCS Students Get Perfect Score on ACT Exam

act
Photo by WCS

Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: April 19, 2023

Skylight Bar
photo from The Factory

The Skylight Bar is now open at The Factory in Franklin.Two of the establishment’s signature cocktails also pay tribute to the property’s industrial past, including Quittin’ Thyme, made with gin and thyme-infused honey, and The Potbelly, composed of a rye and Scotch base with an infused demerara syrup. Read more.

