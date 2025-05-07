Independence High Students Achieve 100% Pass Rate on CNA Exam

Fifteen Independence High School students are now qualified to be certified nursing assistants. The students recently passed the State of Tennessee’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam.
To earn certification, students completed 90 classroom hours, 60 lab hours and 24 clinical hours. They also trained twice a week at NHC Franklin, where they practiced hands-on patient care.
“We are incredibly grateful to NHC for their partnership,” said IHS teacher Natalie Benefield. “Their team provides vital real-world experience that helps our students become confident, competent and compassionate caregivers.”
Independence had 15 nursing students take the CNA exam, and all 15 passed. They will receive a white cord to wear at graduation and will be recognized during a special pinning ceremony.
“These students began clinicals nervous and unsure,” said Benefield. “Now, they’re ready to serve with skill and heart. I’m so proud of their growth.”
Congratulations to the newly certified CNAs:
- Maggie Beasley
- Ellie Greene
- Bella Kowalik
- Kamryn Klein
- Braelynn McBride
- Addison McCain
- Madison Melone
- Yoselin Hernandez
- Summer Eckerle
- Sutton Gordon
- Taylor Haire
- Erin McVay
- Kaylie Lawhun
- Kylie King
- Raina Thomas
