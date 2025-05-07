WCS Recognizes Students Entering Military

Williamson County Schools celebrated the Class of 2025 graduating students who pledged to join the United States Armed Forces at the 2025 Military Recognition Ceremony held May 1.
“We want to celebrate and thank our students who have made the commitment to serve in the United States Armed Forces,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I want to thank these graduates for their commitment, and I want to thank their families for giving us the opportunity to serve their children. We wish these students all the best.”
Out of the 42 students who have committed, the following students attended and were recognized at the ceremony.
Army National Guard
- Connor Wright, Centennial High
- Caleb Seay, Fairview High
- Timothy Burke, Fairview High
- David Rodrigues, Summit High
United States Air Force
- Caden Wernick, Brentwood High
United States Air Force Academy
- Manvik Barkakati, Ravenwood High
United States Army
- Dawson Zelnik, Franklin High
- John Andrew Bingham, Independence High
- Owen Nothaus, Nolensville High
- Jackson Walker Wooten, Independence High
United States Marine
- Vincent Castillo, Summit High
United States Military Academy West Point
- Andrew Giannotti, Page High
- Michael Wolak, Page High
United States Naval Academy
- Jaxon Endres, Ravenwood High
United States Navy
- Alejandro Ramon Almazan, Nolensville High
- Sophia Bibeau, Page High
- Eli Whitsett, Ravenwood High
- Harlan Cope, Summit High
