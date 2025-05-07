WCS Recognizes Students Entering Military



Williamson County Schools celebrated the Class of 2025 graduating students who pledged to join the United States Armed Forces at the 2025 Military Recognition Ceremony held May 1.

“We want to celebrate and thank our students who have made the commitment to serve in the United States Armed Forces,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I want to thank these graduates for their commitment, and I want to thank their families for giving us the opportunity to serve their children. We wish these students all the best.”

Out of the 42 students who have committed, the following students attended and were recognized at the ceremony.

Army National Guard

Connor Wright, Centennial High

Caleb Seay, Fairview High

Timothy Burke, Fairview High

David Rodrigues, Summit High

United States Air Force

Caden Wernick, Brentwood High

United States Air Force Academy

Manvik Barkakati, Ravenwood High

United States Army

Dawson Zelnik, Franklin High

John Andrew Bingham, Independence High

Owen Nothaus, Nolensville High

Jackson Walker Wooten, Independence High

United States Marine

Vincent Castillo, Summit High

United States Military Academy West Point

Andrew Giannotti, Page High

Michael Wolak, Page High

United States Naval Academy

Jaxon Endres, Ravenwood High

United States Navy

Alejandro Ramon Almazan, Nolensville High

Sophia Bibeau, Page High

Eli Whitsett, Ravenwood High

Harlan Cope, Summit High

Source: WCS

