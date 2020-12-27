Identity of Remains in Nashville Explosion Revealed

Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office today released the results of forensic tests of human remains recovered from the blast site on 2nd Avenue. DNA examinations of tissue samples by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI laboratory in Quantico, VA, were consistent to those of Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, TN.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63, of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners. pic.twitter.com/PwMa1MwHvd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

A key break in the investigation occurred when the Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to locate and recover the VIN number from the suspect’s van. That information along with crucial tips from the public led to the home of the suspect in Antioch.

FBI and ATF Agents are continuing to recover and analyze evidence. The motive for the incident is still unclear. Leads are still being followed, but at this time, there is no indication that any other individuals are involved.

ATF’s unique resources from the National Center for Explosives Training and Research (NCETR) and the United States Bomb Data were instrumental in providing links to this investigation. Leveraging technology with traditional law enforcement techniques clearly was beneficial in this case.

The ATF’s National Response Team along with the FBI’s Evidence Response Team continue to work seamlessly in the processing of this crime scene. Additionally, the TBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and our federal, state, and local partners will continue to work to ensure the safety of Nashvillians.If you have any images, videos, or other information you may have related to the explosion in downtown Nashville, please visit fbi.gov/nashville. If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.