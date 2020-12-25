Downtown Nashville Explosion Linked to Vehicle

MNPD, FBI, and ATF are investigating today’s intentional 6:30 a.m. explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic downtown is restricted as the investigation continues.

Officers responded to shots fired call on 2nd Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called to check the RV. As those officers were en route, the vehicle exploded outside an A-T-&-T transmission building. Multiple buildings on 2nd Avenue were damaged, some extensively.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

DEVELOPING: TBI has Agents and an Accelerant Detection K9 assisting in the efforts to investigate this morning’s explosion in downtown #Nashville. As the situation continues to develop, we stand prepared to assist the @FBI as it leads the investigation. pic.twitter.com/lYv6oJVkPb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 25, 2020