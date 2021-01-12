How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree (Williamson County)

Even those who celebrate the full 12 days of Christmas (Dec. 25 – Jan. 5) can agree with us… it’s over. Time to get rid of the Christmas tree and step fully into 2021!

Did you know that there’s an environmentally friendly way to dispose of your Christmas tree? Instead of igniting that brittle vestige of yuletide in flames or packing it off to the landfill, you can recycle your Christmas tree in Williamson County.

Recycled trees will be processed into wood chips, which can be used in local parks and for local, natural erosion control at the Williamson County landfill.

Christmas Tree Recycling Details

Trees will be accepted at the following locations. Be sure to remove tree stands, plastic wrapping, lights, tinsel, ornaments, nails, and all other nonorganic matter before disposing of your tree.

Brentwood

When

6:30 a.m. til close

Now through Jan. 17

Where

Crockett Park until 10 p.m.

Granny White Park until 10 p.m.

River Park until dusk

Franklin

When

Dawn til dusk

Now through Feb. 2

Where

Jim Warren Park

Liberty Park

Fieldstone Park

Curbside Service

Fairview

When

5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Now through Jan. 31

Where

Bowie Nature Park

Williamson County Convenience Centers accept yard waste recycling year round. For more information about yard waste and Christmas tree recycling, visit this Williamson County webpage.

Be Environmentally Friendly Year-Round With Envirobinz

While disposing of your Christmas tree might be one of your first environmentally responsible actions of 2021, it certainly doesn’t have to be your last! Envirobinz can clean your recycling bin for just $5 more whenever your trash bin is cleaned.

Why clean your bin? A clean recycling bin doesn’t just help keep critters away; it also reduces odors in your garbage. Plus, when your recycling bin and its contents are clean, you can be confident that your recycled goods won’t be rejected.

For More Information, Contact Envirobinz

For more information about Envirobinz Trash Bin Cleaning Services call 615-368-3999 or email [email protected]. Easy and convenient garbage bin – and recycling bin – cleaning service may be available in your area.

Have a question for Envirobinz Trash Bin Cleaning Services, fill out the form below: