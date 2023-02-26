How Affordable Is Buying a Home in Tennessee?

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Today\'s Homeowner

A new study by Today’s Homeowner, examined the state of housing across the country by looking at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and Freddie Mac to calculate the share of income spent on mortgage payments for every state. As Today’s Homeowner states, policymakers suggest homeowners should spend 30 percent or less of their income on housing. However, this study reports that Americans are spending way more than suggested and at least 2 out of 5 states, monthly costs exceed the rule of thumb of keeping housing costs under 30 percent of income.

For Tennessee the findings show:

  • Tennessee Ranks #31 in the Nation for being an affordable place to live

  • With a median household income of $4,975 and an average mortgage cost of $1,507, Tennesseans spend 30.3% of their income on housing.

  • At the national level, the median homeowner spent 28.4% of their income on mortgage costs.

  • The Midwest was considered the most affordable region, where residents spent only 22% of their income on mortgage payments. The South was next at 28%, followed by the Northeast at 30%. The West was quite an outlier, where residents spent 41% of their income on mortgage payments.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: February 26, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here