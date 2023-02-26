Photo of the Day: February 26, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museu hosted a special discussion and performance to celebrate its new exhibition Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine.

The program, which explored Curless’s life and music, featured music historian and guest co-curator of the exhibit Peter Guralnick; musician, producer and artist manager Jake Guralnick, Peter’s son, who produced Curless’s final album, Traveling Through; and Chuck Mead, co-founder of country band BR549 and longtime Americana solo artist, who performed in tribute to Curless. The museum’s Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray assisted in moderating the program.

The performance and discussion were filmed and will be available to stream later this year on the museum’s website. Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine is now open through Jan. 7, 2024. The exhibit features a selection of instruments, stage wear and personal artifacts donated to the museum’s collection by the Curless family.

Curless (1932-1995) — best known for his 1965 national hit, the truck-driving anthem “A Tombstone Every Mile” — was one of the most versatile and powerfully eloquent singers of his time. The exhibit traces Curless’s life and legacy, from his rural Northeast upbringing and popular truck-driving songs of the 1960s and ‘70s, to his 1995 return to recording with his critically acclaimed final album, Traveling Through.

