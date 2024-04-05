HOSA Students Compete at State Conference

By
Michael Carpenter
-
HOSA Students Compete at State Conference
Photo by WCS

HOSA students around the county tested their skills and knowledge at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference on March 25-27, 2024.

Students competed in competitive leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who placed high enough in their categories are eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference this summer.

Independence High’s Alyssa Watkins placed first in the Human Growth and Development category.

“Alyssa used the information learned in the classroom and on her own to place first,” said IHS HOSA adviser Brandi Mangrum. “HOSA helps students prepare for a career in the medical field by giving them opportunities through community service, competitions and teamwork to learn and grow their passion for helping others.”

HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and be a program of leadership development, motivation and recognition for secondary, post-secondary, adult and collegiate students.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Human Growth and Development

  • First: Alyssa Watkins, Independence High

Medical Reading

  • Fourth: Ella Wilson, Summit High

Pathophysiology

  • Fourth: Deepak Balamurugan, Nolensville High

Home Health Aide

  • Fourth: Amira Hurst, Nolensville High

Physical Therapy

  • Fourth: Tessa Leavy, Independence High

Veterinary Science

  • Fourth: Courtney Williams, Nolensville High

MRC Partnership

  • Second: Independence High

Extemporaneous Writing – Health Policy

  • Third: Shruthika Kakumani, Page High

Research Poster

  • Third: Malachi Ruiz, Independence High

Biomedical Debate

  • Fourth: Nolensville High

Forensic Science 

  • Fourth: Fairview High

Health Career Display

  • Second: Ravenwood High

Health Education

  • Third: Page High

Public Service Announcement

  • Third: Ravenwood High

Academic Testing Centers (ATC)

Anatomy and Physiology

  • Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High
  • Manahil Seddiqee, Nolensville High

Biology

  • Dharani Bangaru, Nolensville High

Career Development

  • Angelina Gergies, Ravenwood High

Leadership

  • Angelina Gergies, Ravenwood High

Math for Health Professionals

  • Marley Schuster, Nolensville High
  • Zion Jonathan, Independence High

Occupational Health and Safety

  • Madeline Clevidence, Independence High
  • Ana Salinas-Ruelas, Nolensville High

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here