HOSA Students Compete at State Conference

HOSA students around the county tested their skills and knowledge at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference on March 25-27, 2024.
Students competed in competitive leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who placed high enough in their categories are eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference this summer.
Independence High’s Alyssa Watkins placed first in the Human Growth and Development category.
“Alyssa used the information learned in the classroom and on her own to place first,” said IHS HOSA adviser Brandi Mangrum. “HOSA helps students prepare for a career in the medical field by giving them opportunities through community service, competitions and teamwork to learn and grow their passion for helping others.”
HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and be a program of leadership development, motivation and recognition for secondary, post-secondary, adult and collegiate students.
Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.
Human Growth and Development
- First: Alyssa Watkins, Independence High
Medical Reading
- Fourth: Ella Wilson, Summit High
Pathophysiology
- Fourth: Deepak Balamurugan, Nolensville High
Home Health Aide
- Fourth: Amira Hurst, Nolensville High
Physical Therapy
- Fourth: Tessa Leavy, Independence High
Veterinary Science
- Fourth: Courtney Williams, Nolensville High
MRC Partnership
- Second: Independence High
Extemporaneous Writing – Health Policy
- Third: Shruthika Kakumani, Page High
Research Poster
- Third: Malachi Ruiz, Independence High
Biomedical Debate
- Fourth: Nolensville High
Forensic Science
- Fourth: Fairview High
Health Career Display
- Second: Ravenwood High
Health Education
- Third: Page High
Public Service Announcement
- Third: Ravenwood High
Academic Testing Centers (ATC)
Anatomy and Physiology
- Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High
- Manahil Seddiqee, Nolensville High
Biology
- Dharani Bangaru, Nolensville High
Career Development
- Angelina Gergies, Ravenwood High
Leadership
- Angelina Gergies, Ravenwood High
Math for Health Professionals
- Marley Schuster, Nolensville High
- Zion Jonathan, Independence High
Occupational Health and Safety
- Madeline Clevidence, Independence High
- Ana Salinas-Ruelas, Nolensville High