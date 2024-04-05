HOSA Students Compete at State Conference

HOSA students around the county tested their skills and knowledge at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference on March 25-27, 2024.

Students competed in competitive leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who placed high enough in their categories are eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference this summer.

Independence High’s Alyssa Watkins placed first in the Human Growth and Development category.

“Alyssa used the information learned in the classroom and on her own to place first,” said IHS HOSA adviser Brandi Mangrum. “HOSA helps students prepare for a career in the medical field by giving them opportunities through community service, competitions and teamwork to learn and grow their passion for helping others.”

HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and be a program of leadership development, motivation and recognition for secondary, post-secondary, adult and collegiate students.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Human Growth and Development

First: Alyssa Watkins, Independence High

Medical Reading

Fourth: Ella Wilson, Summit High

Pathophysiology

Fourth: Deepak Balamurugan, Nolensville High

Home Health Aide

Fourth: Amira Hurst, Nolensville High

Physical Therapy

Fourth: Tessa Leavy, Independence High

Veterinary Science

Fourth: Courtney Williams, Nolensville High

MRC Partnership

Second: Independence High

Extemporaneous Writing – Health Policy

Third: Shruthika Kakumani, Page High

Research Poster

Third: Malachi Ruiz, Independence High

Biomedical Debate

Fourth: Nolensville High

Forensic Science

Fourth: Fairview High

Health Career Display

Second: Ravenwood High

Health Education

Third: Page High

Public Service Announcement

Third: Ravenwood High

Academic Testing Centers (ATC)

Anatomy and Physiology

Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High

Manahil Seddiqee, Nolensville High

Biology

Dharani Bangaru, Nolensville High

Career Development

Angelina Gergies, Ravenwood High

Leadership

Angelina Gergies, Ravenwood High

Math for Health Professionals

Marley Schuster, Nolensville High

Zion Jonathan, Independence High

Occupational Health and Safety

Madeline Clevidence, Independence High

Ana Salinas-Ruelas, Nolensville High

Source: WCS

More School News