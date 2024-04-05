2024 Events at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre is located in historic downtown Franklin. The theatre first opened in 1937 with the film Night Must Fall, starring Robert Montgomery and Rosalind Russell. Admission was 10 cents for children and 25 cents for adults.
Despite much community support, the theatre closed in 2007; however, the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County launched a campaign in 2008 to restore the historic landmark. And a few years later, in 2011, the Franklin Theatre reopened and was, once again, an integral part of the downtown community.
The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main St, Franklin, TN. The theatre hosts live music, movies, live theatre and other events. Below is a list of live music and other entertainment events. Find the movie schedule here.
Last updated: March 26, 2024
1Joanne Shaw
Monday, April 1, 8 pm
Join Joanne Shaw Taylor and her stellar band, who are performing songs from her critically acclaimed studio album, Nobody’s Fool, as well as songs from the upcoming new album.
Find tickets here.
2Waymore’s Outlaws Present: Runnin’ with Ol’ Waylon
Friday, April 5, 8 pm
Waymore’s Outlaws consists of former members of Waylon Jennings recording and touring band, The Waylors, including Jerry “Jigger” Bridges on bass, Barny Robertson on keys, Carter Robertson on vocals Jeff Hale on drums and steel guitarist Fred Newell. Collectively, the band performed on the recordings of Waylon’s mega hits such as “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” the Dukes of Hazzard “Good Ol’ Boys” theme song, “Luckenbach Texas” and “Rainy Day Woman,” as well as countless other gold and platinum hits.
Find tickets here.
3Journey from the Heart
Saturday, April 6, 8 pm
Witness Ryan Christopher (former lead singer for Resurrection – A Journey Tribute) astound audiences with his dynamic, soaring vocals and “Steve Perry prowess.
Find tickets here.
4Come Fly with Me:A Rat Pack Rendevous
Sunday, April 7, 8 pm
Step back in time and immerse yourself in the glamour and charm of “Come Fly With Me: A Rat Pack Rendezvous.” This show brings together a talented ensemble of Nashville’s finest crooners, who will take you on a journey through Sinatra’s iconic hits, seamlessly blending them with beloved songs from the Great American Songbook.
Find tickets here.
5The Malpass Brothers
Saturday, April 13, 8 pm
Best known as modern-day troubadours who carry the torch for traditional country music, The Malpass Brothers began singing and playing together professionally at a very young age. Alongside their dad, Chris Malpass Sr., the siblings performed at churches all over the southeast, but they continued to hone their traditional sound by working alongside and among the legends.
Find tickets here.
6Mac McAnally
Sunday, April 14, 8 pm
For his new album, Once in a Lifetime, Mac McAnally is indeed doing something he’s never done before. To reflect the intimacy of his concerts, he arranged most of the material around guitar and percussion – yet he acknowledges that several of its tracks outgrew that simple set-up. And while many of the songs are new, he chose to include a few originals dating back to the early 2000s that seemed like a good fit.
Find tickets here.
7Variety on Main
Monday, April 15, 7:30 pm
Variety on Main at the Franklin Theatre is a captivating blend of entertainment that transcends generations. This vaudeville-style show seamlessly weaves together performances from seasoned artists and up-and-coming talents. It’s a celebration of talent, tradition, and the vibrant spirit of community, all under the historic charm of the Franklin Theatre.
Find tickets here.
8Songwriter Series
Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 pm
Get your tickets to see Rafe Van Hoy (Tammy Wynette and George Jones – “Golden Ring,” Michael Martin Murphey – “What’s Forever For“), Gary Nicholson (Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – “Squeeze Me In,” Vince Gill – “One More Last Chance”), and Kent Blazy (Garth Brooks – “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance,” Reba McEntire – “All the Women I Am.”
Find tickets here.
9Evening with Warren Brothers
Thursday, April 18, 7 pm
Join Faithfully Restored for a night of great music and stories with The Warren Brothers. Funds raised from the evening will benefit Faithfully Restored’s programs.
Find tickets here.
10The Machine
Friday, April 19, 8 pm
The Machine has forged a 30+ year reputation of extending the musical legacy of Pink Floyd. The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of The Floyd’s extensive 16-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems.
Find tickets here.
11Henry Cho
Saturday, April 20, 4 pm 6 pm and 8 pm
Make plans to see Henry Cho on Main Street as he makes his return to the historic Franklin Theatre on Saturday, April 20th, with THREE CAN’T-MISS SHOWS.
Find tickets here.
12Ken Davis and Jeff Allen
Tuesday, April 23, 6:45 pm
An evening of hilarious, clean humor with two great comedians benefitting The Refuge Center for Counseling –refugecenter.org.
Find tickets here.
13Only Hope Musical
Thursday, April 25- Sunday, April 28, 8 pm
Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember makes its Nashville debut at the Franklin Theatre for a strictly limited engagement on April 25-28, 2024. Based on the bestselling novel and unforgettable Warner Bros. film (starring Mandy Moore and Shane West) that captured the hearts of millions, the unofficial jukebox musical adaptation features songs from and inspired by the film’s iconic soundtrack and stars Brian Logan Dales (pop-rock band The Summer Set) as Landon Carter and Janel Parrish (Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, Netflix’s To All The Boys series) as Jamie Sullivan.
Find tickets here.
14Evening of Hope with Walker Hayes
Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 pm
Join Walker Hayes for a night of storytelling and music to benefit Hope International.
Find tickets here.
15T Bone Burnett
Friday, May 3, 8 pm
When T Bone Burnett was making his new record The Other Side, he was thinking a lot about “you.”“I was reading a news story that some shocking percentage of number one hit songs had the word you in the title,” says the Oscar -and Grammy-winning composer-producer-songwriter well known for his work with everyone from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to Brandi Carlile to Elton John and on iconic soundtracks including O Brother Where Art Thou and Walk the Line.
Find tickets here.
16Great American Songbook Series
Thursday, May 9, 7:30 pm
Born in Oklahoma, Champian is considered one of the most gifted pure Jazz musicians of her generation. She grew up with music in the home; her mother and father (Jazz trumpeter and educator Stephen Fulton) recognized her fascination with music at an early age. The presence of her father’s musician friends, including Clark Terry and Major Holley, inspired her focus on Jazz. Her first paid musical engagement was with her own band at Clark Terry’s 75th Birthday Party; she was 10 years old. Since then, her piano and voice skills have been recognized by peers and critics as distinctive and sophisticated. This young woman from Oklahoma captivates audiences in New York’s finest Jazz rooms and in concert halls around the world.
Find tickets here.
17Forever Abbey Road
Saturday, May 18, 8 pm
Forever Abbey Road is a collective of successful Nashville musicians who work hard at creating a unique show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy. The band members have worked with a huge list of legends including Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Zac Brown, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more.
Find tickets here.
18Kings of Queen
Thursday, May 23, 8 pm
“The Kings of Queen” has been selling out venues nationwide and is considered one of the country’s most Top Rated Queen tribute bands. This fierce foursome is fronted by Emo Alaeddin, known for the looks and voice of Freddy Mercury, but also the flair, the moves, and the replica outfits.
Find tickets here.
19Tommy DeCarlo and Jason Scheff
Friday, May 31, 6 pm and 9 pm
Lead Singers of Classic Rock: Jason Scheff: longtime lead singer of Chicago & Tommy DeCarlo: a former lead singer of Boston, featuring Sixwire. Jason Scheff and Tommy DeCarlo team up for a night of unforgettable classic rock music spanning the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
Find tickets here.
20Charles Esten
Friday, June 7, 8 pm
Global entertainer Charles Esten delivers his signature “loose, rough-cut country,” according to Billboard, to much acclaim with independent debut album, Love Ain’t Pretty.
Find tickets here.
21Levi Kreis
Friday, July 26, 8 pm
Featuring songs from his performance in Hadestown, Million Dollar Quartet, Violet and more, Tony Award-Winning actor and Americana singer-songwriter Levi Kreis infuses Broadway classics with country, jazz, rockabilly and gospel for a musical perspective that is completely original and absolutely flawless. His southern storytelling and comedic timing will have you in stitches while his ability to embody a song will bring you to tears.
Find tickets here.
22Heartshakers
Saturday, July 27-28, 8 pm
The Heartshakers are Nashville’s premier Tom Petty Tribute. The show is performed by some of the industry’s first call musicians in the music business today! These musicians have performed with Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant, Peter Cetera, Little Big Town, SheDaisy and Ronnie Milsap.
Find tickets here.
23The Exotics
Saturday, August 31, 7:30 pm
For almost six decades, The Exotics’ band has had folks dancing, singing, clapping, and enjoying the songs of the 60s and 70s. From a band that started in 1964 in a garage on Franklin Road, The Exotics have played gigs throughout the Southeast, with some of the original band members still playing today.
Find tickets here.