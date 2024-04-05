2024 Events at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre is located in historic downtown Franklin. The theatre first opened in 1937 with the film Night Must Fall, starring Robert Montgomery and Rosalind Russell. Admission was 10 cents for children and 25 cents for adults.

Despite much community support, the theatre closed in 2007; however, the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County launched a campaign in 2008 to restore the historic landmark. And a few years later, in 2011, the Franklin Theatre reopened and was, once again, an integral part of the downtown community.

The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main St, Franklin, TN. The theatre hosts live music, movies, live theatre and other events. Below is a list of live music and other entertainment events. Find the movie schedule here.

Last updated: March 26, 2024