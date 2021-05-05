Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 5, 2021

Michael Carpenter
mexican food generic tacos

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantAddressDateScore / Follow Up
Blue Coast Burrito4091 Mallory Ln8/24/2020100
Casa Jose3046 Columbia Ave #1104/13/202199
Chili's Grill & Bar7083 Bakers Bridge Ave3/25/202199
Chili's Grill & Bar3084 Columbia Ave4/13/2021100
Chipotle Mexican Grill430 Cool Springs Blvd3/15/2021100
Chuy's3061 Mallory Ln11/18/2020100
El Guadalajara603 Hillsboro Rd11/12/202097
El Sombrero1401 Liberty Pike4/21/202191
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant1113 Murfreesboro Rd #31611/17/202097
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant1709 Galleria Blvd #10133/11/202195
Jose's Mexican Grill2000 Mallory Ln #3101/9/2020100
La Hacienda1110 Hillsboro Rd # 24012/10/202098
La Tapatia (food truck)1203 Murfreesboro Rd. unit 41110/9/2020100
Los Primos Mexican Taqueria1203 Murfreesboro Rd # 4113/23/202188
Moe's Southwest Grill401-A Cool Springs Blvd2/9/2021100
Mojo's Tacos230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y12/2/202098
Mojo's Tacos Mobile125 3rd Ave N.12/10/2020100
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant1031 Riverside Dr suite c11/30/202075 / 94
Oscar's Taco Shop4115 Mallory Ln4/5/202198
Oscar's Taco Shop188 Front St4/19/2021100
Pancho's Place209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #1763/1/202181 / 96
Pueblo Real1340 W Main St8/19/202089 / 100
Sopapilla's1109 Davenport Blvd9/22/202099
Taco Bell1208 Murfreesboro Rd3/2/2021100
Taco Bell1710 Columbia Ave12/21/2020100
Taco Bell1715 Galleria Blvd3/11/2021100
Taqueria Jalisco595 Hillsboro Rd #32312/23/202097
Tito's Mexican Restaurant4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1113/2/2021100
West Coast Taco1511 Columbia Ave12/16/202098

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

