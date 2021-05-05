Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 5, 2021

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Date Score / Follow Up Blue Coast Burrito 4091 Mallory Ln 8/24/2020 100 Casa Jose 3046 Columbia Ave #110 4/13/2021 99 Casa Jose 3046 Columbia Ave #110 4/13/2021 99 Chili's Grill & Bar 7083 Bakers Bridge Ave 3/25/2021 99 Chili's Grill & Bar 3084 Columbia Ave 4/13/2021 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill 430 Cool Springs Blvd 3/15/2021 100 Chuy's 3061 Mallory Ln 11/18/2020 100 El Guadalajara 603 Hillsboro Rd 11/12/2020 97 El Sombrero 1401 Liberty Pike 4/21/2021 91 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316 11/17/2020 97 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 1709 Galleria Blvd #1013 3/11/2021 95 Jose's Mexican Grill 2000 Mallory Ln #310 1/9/2020 100 La Hacienda 1110 Hillsboro Rd # 240 12/10/2020 98 La Tapatia (food truck) 1203 Murfreesboro Rd. unit 411 10/9/2020 100 Los Primos Mexican Taqueria 1203 Murfreesboro Rd # 411 3/23/2021 88 Moe's Southwest Grill 401-A Cool Springs Blvd 2/9/2021 100 Mojo's Tacos 230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y 12/2/2020 98 Mojo's Tacos Mobile 125 3rd Ave N. 12/10/2020 100 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 1031 Riverside Dr suite c 11/30/2020 75 / 94 Oscar's Taco Shop 4115 Mallory Ln 4/5/2021 98 Oscar's Taco Shop 188 Front St 4/19/2021 100 Pancho's Place 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #176 3/1/2021 81 / 96 Pueblo Real 1340 W Main St 8/19/2020 89 / 100 Sopapilla's 1109 Davenport Blvd 9/22/2020 99 Taco Bell 1208 Murfreesboro Rd 3/2/2021 100 Taco Bell 1710 Columbia Ave 12/21/2020 100 Taco Bell 1715 Galleria Blvd 3/11/2021 100 Taqueria Jalisco 595 Hillsboro Rd #323 12/23/2020 97 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 3/2/2021 100 West Coast Taco 1511 Columbia Ave 12/16/2020 98

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.