Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 5, 2021

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Score / Follow Up
|Blue Coast Burrito
|4091 Mallory Ln
|8/24/2020
|100
|Casa Jose
|3046 Columbia Ave #110
|4/13/2021
|99
|Casa Jose
|3046 Columbia Ave #110
|4/13/2021
|99
|Chili's Grill & Bar
|7083 Bakers Bridge Ave
|3/25/2021
|99
|Chili's Grill & Bar
|3084 Columbia Ave
|4/13/2021
|100
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|430 Cool Springs Blvd
|3/15/2021
|100
|Chuy's
|3061 Mallory Ln
|11/18/2020
|100
|El Guadalajara
|603 Hillsboro Rd
|11/12/2020
|97
|El Sombrero
|1401 Liberty Pike
|4/21/2021
|91
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316
|11/17/2020
|97
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|1709 Galleria Blvd #1013
|3/11/2021
|95
|Jose's Mexican Grill
|2000 Mallory Ln #310
|1/9/2020
|100
|La Hacienda
|1110 Hillsboro Rd # 240
|12/10/2020
|98
|La Tapatia (food truck)
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd. unit 411
|10/9/2020
|100
|Los Primos Mexican Taqueria
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd # 411
|3/23/2021
|88
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd
|2/9/2021
|100
|Mojo's Tacos
|230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y
|12/2/2020
|98
|Mojo's Tacos Mobile
|125 3rd Ave N.
|12/10/2020
|100
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|1031 Riverside Dr suite c
|11/30/2020
|75 / 94
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|4115 Mallory Ln
|4/5/2021
|98
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|188 Front St
|4/19/2021
|100
|Pancho's Place
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #176
|3/1/2021
|81 / 96
|Pueblo Real
|1340 W Main St
|8/19/2020
|89 / 100
|Sopapilla's
|1109 Davenport Blvd
|9/22/2020
|99
|Taco Bell
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd
|3/2/2021
|100
|Taco Bell
|1710 Columbia Ave
|12/21/2020
|100
|Taco Bell
|1715 Galleria Blvd
|3/11/2021
|100
|Taqueria Jalisco
|595 Hillsboro Rd #323
|12/23/2020
|97
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111
|3/2/2021
|100
|West Coast Taco
|1511 Columbia Ave
|12/16/2020
|98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
