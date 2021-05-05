Buff City Soap Sets Open Date for Franklin Store

Buff City Soap will open its new store in Franklin this Thursday, May 6. The new Soap Makery will be located at 4091 Mallory Lane next to Whole Foods. The plant-based soap brand is known for its handcrafted bath and body products made in-store daily by local soap artisans using natural ingredients.

“We’re excited to expand within the Nashville area by opening a new local Soap Makery in Franklin,” said Tim Chaffin, Franchise Owner. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs, and other products with the Williamson County community.”

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 delightful scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to watch all the products being handmade right before their eyes.

“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” stated Chaffin. “When they walk into our stores, they can customize the scents and ingredients they prefer to include in their plant-based soap product and watch our Soap Makers handcraft it right there on the spot. ”

Buff City Soap Franklin will offer free soap for a year to the first 50 customers in their store each day from Thursday, May 6 until Sunday, May 9. The plant-based soap shop will also offer in-store specials all Opening Week such as buy four products, get a fifth free and buy one Laundry Soap, get another for $5.

The Buff City Soap franchise recently opened Nashville area locations in Hermitage, Gallatin, and Murfreesboro and plans to open an additional store in Greens Hills this July. The store hours on Opening Week will be Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 15 states and 70+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.