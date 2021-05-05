Morning Source: Trails Please and the Big Payback

Morning Source

Guest: Trails Please and the Big Payback



Originally Aired: May 4, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman is with Glenn Sweitzer from Trails Please to talk about his nonprofit and their participation in The Big Payback.

After 25 years of creating music videos and designing album artwork, Glenn turned his attention to a new endeavor – a charity called Trails Please that brings seniors out to experience the healing properties of nature.

Everything began in May 2018 when Sweitzer worked on a documentary about thru-hikers on the Appalachian Trail. Inspired by his own experience and the stories of those making the 2,190-mile trek, Sweitzer began exploring the healing properties of nature. After watching his own mother live out her final days in an assisted living home facility (and later hospice care), Sweitzer became inspired to bring the healing properties of nature to seniors.

You can help Trails Please during The Big Payback, a 24 hour giving period, supporting local nonprofits and charities. From 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 through 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, you can participate in The Big Payback and donate to Trails Please.

Donate to Trails Please here.

