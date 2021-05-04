Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 16-30, 2021

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of may 3, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Business Address City Date Score 1892 Leiper's Fork LLC 4150 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin 4/22/2021 81 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill 4/29/2021 95 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin 4/20/2021 100 Bonfire Mongolian Grill 3015 Belshire Village Drive Suite#101 Spring Hill 4/27/2021 73 / 94 Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1 7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville 4/21/2021 100 Chick-fil-A 4885 Main St Spring Hill 4/25/2021 100 Chick-Fil-A 3063 Mallory Ln. Franklin 4/26/2021 100 Ching's Asain Bistro 188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin 4/20/2021 98 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2098 A Wall St Spring Hill 4/22/2021 99 Coal Town Pizza & Public House 187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin 4/18/2021 100 Culver's of Spring Hill 3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill 4/22/2021 100 Deerfield Inn Food 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview 4/27/2021 100 El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin 4/20/2021 91 First Watch 4937 Main Street Spring Hill 4/29/2021 100 Granite City, Inc 1864 West McEwen Dr Franklin 4/20/2021 100 Granite City, Inc. - Bar 1864 West McEwen Dr Franklin 4/20/2021 100 Hilton Garden Inn Bar 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 4/28/2021 100 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 4/28/2021 100 Hyatt Place Cafe 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin 4/28/2021 99 Hyderabad House Biryani Place 9040 Carothers Pkwy, Ste B111 Franklin 4/18/2021 75 Hyderabad House Biryani Place 9040 Carothers Pkwy, Ste B111 Franklin 4/28/2021 91 Isshin Japanese 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview 4/22/2021 96 Izzy's Restaurant 901 Columbia Ave Franklin 4/28/2021 100 Izzy's Restaurant Bar 901 Columbia Ave Franklin 4/29/2021 100 Jefferson's 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview 4/27/2021 95 Jefferson's Bar 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview 4/27/2021 100 Kfc 3004 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill 4/27/2021 100 Kindercare Food 2097 Wall Street Spring Hill 4/25/2021 98 Marriott Springhill Suites Bar 7109 Town Center Way Brentwood 4/27/2021 100 Marriott Springhill Suites Food 7109 town center way Brentwood 4/18/2021 100 McAlister's Deli 3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill 4/27/2021 100 McDonald's Berry Farms 1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin 4/26/2021 100 McDonald's of Franklin 106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin 4/22/2021 100 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview 4/27/2021 100 Oscar's Taco Shop 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin 4/18/2021 100 Outback Steakhouse #4312 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood 4/19/2021 100 Pig N' Pit Grill 4910 Main St Ste 108 Spring Hill 4/28/2021 99 Pizza Hut #4370 3046 Columbia Hwy Franklin 4/22/2021 99 Pizza Hut #4419 7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103 Nolensville 4/21/2021 99 Ramsey Solutions 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin 4/19/2021 97 Smoothie King #657 330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood 4/22/2021 100 Sonic Drive In #2012 401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin 4/25/2021 99 Stroud's Barbeque 1010 Fulton Greer Lane Franklin 4/26/2021 99 Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs 104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd Franklin 4/21/2021 100 Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs #3 Mobile Unit 104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd Franklin 4/21/2021 100 The Academy of Forrest Crossing 377 South Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 4/26/2021 99 The Rutledge - Bar 105 International Dr Franklin 4/20/2021 93 The Rutledge Restaurant 105 International Dr Franklin 4/20/2021 98 tiny little donuts llc 1203 M Murfreesboro Road Franklin 4/28/2021 95 Vanderbilt Legends Club 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin 4/29/2021 100 Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin 4/29/2021 100 W'lins 2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill 4/20/2021 100 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 4924 Columbia Pike Spring Hill 4/28/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.