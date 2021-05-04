Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 16-30, 2021

health scores

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of may 3, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

BusinessAddressCityDateScore
1892 Leiper's Fork LLC4150 Old Hillsboro Rd.Franklin4/22/202181
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse2029 Wall St.Spring Hill4/29/202195
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus336 Ernest Rice LaneFranklin4/20/2021100
Bonfire Mongolian Grill3015 Belshire Village Drive Suite#101Spring Hill4/27/202173 / 94
Cabos Mexican Restaurant #17336 Nolensville Rd # 204Nolensville4/21/2021100
Chick-fil-A4885 Main StSpring Hill4/25/2021100
Chick-Fil-A3063 Mallory Ln.Franklin4/26/2021100
Ching's Asain Bistro188 Front St., STE 104Franklin4/20/202198
Chipotle Mexican Grill2098 A Wall StSpring Hill4/22/202199
Coal Town Pizza & Public House187 Front St. Ste 103Franklin4/18/2021100
Culver's of Spring Hill3016 Belshire Village Dr.Spring Hill4/22/2021100
Deerfield Inn Food1407 Hwy 96 N.Fairview4/27/2021100
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300Franklin4/20/202191
First Watch4937 Main StreetSpring Hill4/29/2021100
Granite City, Inc1864 West McEwen DrFranklin4/20/2021100
Granite City, Inc. - Bar1864 West McEwen DrFranklin4/20/2021100
Hilton Garden Inn Bar9150 Carothers PkwyFranklin4/28/2021100
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant9150 Carothers PkwyFranklin4/28/2021100
Hyatt Place Cafe650 Baker Bridge AvenueFranklin4/28/202199
Hyderabad House Biryani Place9040 Carothers Pkwy, Ste B111Franklin4/18/202175
Hyderabad House Biryani Place9040 Carothers Pkwy, Ste B111Franklin4/28/202191
Isshin Japanese2080 Fairview Blvd.Fairview4/22/202196
Izzy's Restaurant901 Columbia AveFranklin4/28/2021100
Izzy's Restaurant Bar901 Columbia AveFranklin4/29/2021100
Jefferson's2431 Fairview BlvdFairview4/27/202195
Jefferson's Bar2431 Fairview BlvdFairview4/27/2021100
Kfc3004 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill4/27/2021100
Kindercare Food2097 Wall StreetSpring Hill4/25/202198
Marriott Springhill Suites Bar7109 Town Center WayBrentwood4/27/2021100
Marriott Springhill Suites Food7109 town center wayBrentwood4/18/2021100
McAlister's Deli3015 Belshire Village DriveSpring Hill4/27/2021100
McDonald's Berry Farms1003 Village Plains BlvdFranklin4/26/2021100
McDonald's of Franklin106 Hwy 96 W.Franklin4/22/2021100
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site2714 Fairview Blvd.Fairview4/27/2021100
Oscar's Taco Shop188 Front St, Suite 114Franklin4/18/2021100
Outback Steakhouse #43128005 Moores LnBrentwood4/19/2021100
Pig N' Pit Grill4910 Main St Ste 108Spring Hill4/28/202199
Pizza Hut #43703046 Columbia HwyFranklin4/22/202199
Pizza Hut #44197240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103Nolensville4/21/202199
Ramsey Solutions1011 Reams Fleming BlvdFranklin4/19/202197
Smoothie King #657330 Franklin Road Suite 102 ABrentwood4/22/2021100
Sonic Drive In #2012401 Hillsboro Rd.Franklin4/25/202199
Stroud's Barbeque1010 Fulton Greer LaneFranklin4/26/202199
Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs104 Hurstbourne Pk. BlvdFranklin4/21/2021100
Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs #3 Mobile Unit104 Hurstbourne Pk. BlvdFranklin4/21/2021100
The Academy of Forrest Crossing377 South Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin4/26/202199
The Rutledge - Bar105 International DrFranklin4/20/202193
The Rutledge Restaurant105 International DrFranklin4/20/202198
tiny little donuts llc1203 M Murfreesboro RoadFranklin4/28/202195
Vanderbilt Legends Club1500 Legends Club LaneFranklin4/29/2021100
Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion1500 Legends Club LaneFranklin4/29/2021100
W'lins2105 Wall Street Suite 103Spring Hill4/20/2021100
Wendy's Spring Hill 91474924 Columbia PikeSpring Hill4/28/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

