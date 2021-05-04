Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 16-30, 2021

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of may 3, 2021. Click here for more health scores.
|Business
|Address
|City
|Date
|Score
|1892 Leiper's Fork LLC
|4150 Old Hillsboro Rd.
|Franklin
|4/22/2021
|81
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|2029 Wall St.
|Spring Hill
|4/29/2021
|95
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|336 Ernest Rice Lane
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|100
|Bonfire Mongolian Grill
|3015 Belshire Village Drive Suite#101
|Spring Hill
|4/27/2021
|73 / 94
|Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1
|7336 Nolensville Rd # 204
|Nolensville
|4/21/2021
|100
|Chick-fil-A
|4885 Main St
|Spring Hill
|4/25/2021
|100
|Chick-Fil-A
|3063 Mallory Ln.
|Franklin
|4/26/2021
|100
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|188 Front St., STE 104
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|98
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|2098 A Wall St
|Spring Hill
|4/22/2021
|99
|Coal Town Pizza & Public House
|187 Front St. Ste 103
|Franklin
|4/18/2021
|100
|Culver's of Spring Hill
|3016 Belshire Village Dr.
|Spring Hill
|4/22/2021
|100
|Deerfield Inn Food
|1407 Hwy 96 N.
|Fairview
|4/27/2021
|100
|El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|91
|First Watch
|4937 Main Street
|Spring Hill
|4/29/2021
|100
|Granite City, Inc
|1864 West McEwen Dr
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|100
|Granite City, Inc. - Bar
|1864 West McEwen Dr
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|100
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|9150 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|4/28/2021
|100
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|9150 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|4/28/2021
|100
|Hyatt Place Cafe
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue
|Franklin
|4/28/2021
|99
|Hyderabad House Biryani Place
|9040 Carothers Pkwy, Ste B111
|Franklin
|4/18/2021
|75
|Hyderabad House Biryani Place
|9040 Carothers Pkwy, Ste B111
|Franklin
|4/28/2021
|91
|Isshin Japanese
|2080 Fairview Blvd.
|Fairview
|4/22/2021
|96
|Izzy's Restaurant
|901 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|4/28/2021
|100
|Izzy's Restaurant Bar
|901 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|4/29/2021
|100
|Jefferson's
|2431 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|4/27/2021
|95
|Jefferson's Bar
|2431 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|4/27/2021
|100
|Kfc
|3004 Belshire Village Dr.
|Spring Hill
|4/27/2021
|100
|Kindercare Food
|2097 Wall Street
|Spring Hill
|4/25/2021
|98
|Marriott Springhill Suites Bar
|7109 Town Center Way
|Brentwood
|4/27/2021
|100
|Marriott Springhill Suites Food
|7109 town center way
|Brentwood
|4/18/2021
|100
|McAlister's Deli
|3015 Belshire Village Drive
|Spring Hill
|4/27/2021
|100
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|1003 Village Plains Blvd
|Franklin
|4/26/2021
|100
|McDonald's of Franklin
|106 Hwy 96 W.
|Franklin
|4/22/2021
|100
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|2714 Fairview Blvd.
|Fairview
|4/27/2021
|100
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|188 Front St, Suite 114
|Franklin
|4/18/2021
|100
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|8005 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|4/19/2021
|100
|Pig N' Pit Grill
|4910 Main St Ste 108
|Spring Hill
|4/28/2021
|99
|Pizza Hut #4370
|3046 Columbia Hwy
|Franklin
|4/22/2021
|99
|Pizza Hut #4419
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103
|Nolensville
|4/21/2021
|99
|Ramsey Solutions
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd
|Franklin
|4/19/2021
|97
|Smoothie King #657
|330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A
|Brentwood
|4/22/2021
|100
|Sonic Drive In #2012
|401 Hillsboro Rd.
|Franklin
|4/25/2021
|99
|Stroud's Barbeque
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane
|Franklin
|4/26/2021
|99
|Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs
|104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd
|Franklin
|4/21/2021
|100
|Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs #3 Mobile Unit
|104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd
|Franklin
|4/21/2021
|100
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|4/26/2021
|99
|The Rutledge - Bar
|105 International Dr
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|93
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|105 International Dr
|Franklin
|4/20/2021
|98
|tiny little donuts llc
|1203 M Murfreesboro Road
|Franklin
|4/28/2021
|95
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|1500 Legends Club Lane
|Franklin
|4/29/2021
|100
|Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion
|1500 Legends Club Lane
|Franklin
|4/29/2021
|100
|W'lins
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103
|Spring Hill
|4/20/2021
|100
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|4924 Columbia Pike
|Spring Hill
|4/28/2021
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
