Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire

The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry.

You can visit Red Pony at its temporary location at 108 Bridge Street, Franklin in the McConnell House. They hope to reopen their location at 408 Main Street in the next few months.

Via Facebook, Roland Price, Bar Manager for Red Pony shared, “We will be starting our @redponyrestaurant temporary pop up from 5-9 ….. we’ve missed seeing everyone so much we’ve been working hard to make this happen while we still keep rebuilding our Main Street location.”

Hours posted for the temporary location are Tuesday – Saturday, 5 pm – 9 pm, closed on Sunday and Monday. Bar hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 5 pm – late.

Regarding parking, there is a small parking lot behind the McConnell House. If that lot is full, you can find parking on the street or there is a paid lot next door.

Those interested in making a reservation should visit the website here. No reservations for parties over ten are accepted at this time.