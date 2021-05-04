WCS Answers Questions About Critical Race Theory Curriculum

In the April 27, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about teaching critical race theory and the new location for Triune area schools.

I read online that the district has hired a consultant to develop a curriculum and they plan to teach critical race theory to our students. Is that true?

No, that is not true. There is misinformation on some online sites regarding a consulting firm that has been hired to help the district.

Here are the facts:

While the district has hired Fostering Healthy Solutions, FHS, to help gather input from stakeholders and create a culture strategy plan, FHS will not be creating curriculum.

Fostering Healthy Solutions will not be training our staff on critical race theory, nor is it being talked about in discussion groups with employees.

WCS teaches the State standards and follows our own Scope and Sequence.

Is there a location for the new Triune area elementary school? Will it be a kindergarten through eighth grade building like Hillsboro School?

The district is currently vetting a property on Cox Road for an elementary and a middle school in the Triune area. These will be two separate schools that are projected to be complete in Fall 2023 according to the WCS Five Year Capital Plan which is updated annually.