Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Williamson County for Jan. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of January 27, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

FRANKLIN

Store Address Date Score Coffee and Coconuts 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 7/23/2021 99 Dunkin' Donuts 9100 Carothers Pkwy #101 10/13/2021 98 Dunkin' Donuts 1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1 1/26/2022 99 Frothy Monkey 125 5th Ave S 11/30/2021 99 Herban Market Coffee Bar 3078 Maddux Way Suite 301 11/29/2021 90 High Brow Coffee 188 Front St. #102 8/19/2021 100 Honest Coffee Roasters 230 Franklin Rd STE 11A 10/19/2021 99 Just Love Coffee Cafe 4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F 1/11/2022 98 McGavock's Coffee Bar 130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel) 12/1/2021 99 Pyramids Cafe 1800 Galleria Blvd 9/21/2021 100 Southerner’s Coffee Mobile 328 5th Avenue 10/20/2021 100 Southerner’s Coffee Mobile 100 Mission Ct 9/27/2021 100 Starbucks 438 Main Street, Space 168 9/27/2021 100 Starbucks 204 S Royal Oaks Blvd 1/5/2022 100 Starbucks 9175 Carothers Pkwy 8/30/2021 100 Starbucks 5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100 10/18/2021 100 Starbucks 555 Cool Springs Blvd 9/30/2021 100 Starbucks 1800 Galleria Blvd 8/24/2021 100 Starbucks (Kroger) 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 9/23/2021 92 Starbucks (Target) 3064 Columbia 7/19/2021 98 The Coffee House Second and Bridge 144 2nd Ave N N/A The Good Cup 2181 Hillsboro Rd 12/6/2021 99 The RedByrd Coffee Shop 4348 Old Hillsboro Rd 7/29/2021 100

SPRING HILL

Store Address Date Score 1819 Coffee 4683 Columbia Pike Unit B 7/15/2021 100 Dunkin' Donuts 2098 Wall St. 8/25/2021 97 Dunkin' Donuts 4885 Port Royal Rd 7/2/2021 99 Fully Leaded Coffee Co. 4886 Port Royal Rd 11/22/2021 100 Just Love Coffee Cafe 4816 Main St 7/20/2021 99 Starbucks 4839 Main Street 7/13/2021 100 Starbucks 1058 Crossings Circle 2/22/2021 100 The Fainting Goat 5321 Main St 8/27/2021 100

BRENTWOOD

Store Address Date Score Connection Cafe 7777 Concord Rd 11/16/2021 100 Dunkin' Donuts 4930 Thoroughbred Ln 9/22/2021 98 Just Love Coffee & Eatery 7010 Executive Center Dr #106 1/13/2022 98 Starbucks 150 Creekside Crossing 9/9/2021 100 Starbucks 198 Westpark Dr N/A Starbucks 269 Franklin Rd 8/30/2021 100 Starbucks (Target) 780 Old Hickory Blvd 8/25/2021 100 Starbucks 6680 Nolensville Road 7/26/2021 99 The Perch 117 Franklin Rd. 7/7/2021 100 The Well Coffeehouse 690 East Old Hickory Boulevard 9/23/2021 98 White Bison Coffee (Twice Daily) 7112 Moore's Ln 11/18/2021 94

FAIRVIEW

Store Address Date Score Dunkin' Donuts 1425 Highway 96 N N/A Dunkin' Donuts 2243 Fairview Blvd 1/21/2022 98 Flying J Travel Center 1420 Hwy 96 12/7/2021 92

NOLENSVILLE

Store Address Date Score Cornell Brothers Coffee 7332 Nolensville Rd #304 Itty Bitty Donuts & Specialty Coffee 7311-B, Nolensville Rd 4/30/2021 100 Just Love Coffee Cafe 7216 Nolensville Rd Suite 110 7/29/2021 100 Mama's Java 305 Sheldon Valley Dr 1/26/2022 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.