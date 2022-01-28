Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Williamson County for Jan. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of January 27, 2022. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

FRANKLIN

StoreAddressDateScore
Coffee and Coconuts4000 Hughes Crossing #1207/23/202199
Dunkin' Donuts9100 Carothers Pkwy #10110/13/202198
Dunkin' Donuts1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 11/26/202299
Frothy Monkey125 5th Ave S11/30/202199
Herban Market Coffee Bar3078 Maddux Way Suite 30111/29/202190
High Brow Coffee188 Front St. #1028/19/2021100
Honest Coffee Roasters230 Franklin Rd STE 11A10/19/202199
Just Love Coffee Cafe4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F1/11/202298
McGavock's Coffee Bar130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel)12/1/202199
Pyramids Cafe1800 Galleria Blvd9/21/2021100
Southerner’s Coffee Mobile328 5th Avenue10/20/2021100
Southerner’s Coffee Mobile100 Mission Ct9/27/2021100
Starbucks438 Main Street, Space 1689/27/2021100
Starbucks204 S Royal Oaks Blvd1/5/2022100
Starbucks9175 Carothers Pkwy8/30/2021100
Starbucks5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 10010/18/2021100
Starbucks555 Cool Springs Blvd9/30/2021100
Starbucks1800 Galleria Blvd8/24/2021100
Starbucks (Kroger)1203 Murfreesboro Rd9/23/202192
Starbucks (Target)3064 Columbia7/19/202198
The Coffee House Second and Bridge144 2nd Ave NN/A
The Good Cup2181 Hillsboro Rd12/6/202199
The RedByrd Coffee Shop4348 Old Hillsboro Rd7/29/2021100

SPRING HILL

StoreAddressDateScore
1819 Coffee4683 Columbia Pike Unit B7/15/2021100
Dunkin' Donuts2098 Wall St.8/25/202197
Dunkin' Donuts4885 Port Royal Rd7/2/202199
Fully Leaded Coffee Co.4886 Port Royal Rd11/22/2021100
Just Love Coffee Cafe4816 Main St7/20/202199
Starbucks4839 Main Street7/13/2021100
Starbucks1058 Crossings Circle2/22/2021100
The Fainting Goat5321 Main St8/27/2021100

BRENTWOOD

StoreAddressDateScore
Connection Cafe7777 Concord Rd11/16/2021100
Dunkin' Donuts4930 Thoroughbred Ln9/22/202198
Just Love Coffee & Eatery7010 Executive Center Dr #1061/13/202298
Starbucks150 Creekside Crossing9/9/2021100
Starbucks198 Westpark DrN/A
Starbucks269 Franklin Rd8/30/2021100
Starbucks (Target)780 Old Hickory Blvd8/25/2021100
Starbucks6680 Nolensville Road7/26/202199
The Perch117 Franklin Rd.7/7/2021100
The Well Coffeehouse690 East Old Hickory Boulevard9/23/202198
White Bison Coffee (Twice Daily)7112 Moore's Ln11/18/202194

FAIRVIEW

StoreAddressDateScore
Dunkin' Donuts1425 Highway 96 NN/A
Dunkin' Donuts2243 Fairview Blvd1/21/202298
Flying J Travel Center1420 Hwy 9612/7/202192

NOLENSVILLE

StoreAddressDateScore
Cornell Brothers Coffee7332 Nolensville Rd #304
Itty Bitty Donuts & Specialty Coffee7311-B, Nolensville Rd4/30/2021100
Just Love Coffee Cafe7216 Nolensville Rd Suite 1107/29/2021100
Mama's Java305 Sheldon Valley Dr1/26/2022100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

