Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Williamson County for Jan. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of January 27, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.
FRANKLIN
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Coffee and Coconuts
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120
|7/23/2021
|99
|Dunkin' Donuts
|9100 Carothers Pkwy #101
|10/13/2021
|98
|Dunkin' Donuts
|1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1
|1/26/2022
|99
|Frothy Monkey
|125 5th Ave S
|11/30/2021
|99
|Herban Market Coffee Bar
|3078 Maddux Way Suite 301
|11/29/2021
|90
|High Brow Coffee
|188 Front St. #102
|8/19/2021
|100
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|230 Franklin Rd STE 11A
|10/19/2021
|99
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
|1/11/2022
|98
|McGavock's Coffee Bar
|130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel)
|12/1/2021
|99
|Pyramids Cafe
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|9/21/2021
|100
|Southerner’s Coffee Mobile
|328 5th Avenue
|10/20/2021
|100
|Southerner’s Coffee Mobile
|100 Mission Ct
|9/27/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|438 Main Street, Space 168
|9/27/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|204 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|1/5/2022
|100
|Starbucks
|9175 Carothers Pkwy
|8/30/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100
|10/18/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|555 Cool Springs Blvd
|9/30/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|8/24/2021
|100
|Starbucks (Kroger)
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|9/23/2021
|92
|Starbucks (Target)
|3064 Columbia
|7/19/2021
|98
|The Coffee House Second and Bridge
|144 2nd Ave N
|N/A
|The Good Cup
|2181 Hillsboro Rd
|12/6/2021
|99
|The RedByrd Coffee Shop
|4348 Old Hillsboro Rd
|7/29/2021
|100
SPRING HILL
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|1819 Coffee
|4683 Columbia Pike Unit B
|7/15/2021
|100
|Dunkin' Donuts
|2098 Wall St.
|8/25/2021
|97
|Dunkin' Donuts
|4885 Port Royal Rd
|7/2/2021
|99
|Fully Leaded Coffee Co.
|4886 Port Royal Rd
|11/22/2021
|100
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|4816 Main St
|7/20/2021
|99
|Starbucks
|4839 Main Street
|7/13/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|1058 Crossings Circle
|2/22/2021
|100
|The Fainting Goat
|5321 Main St
|8/27/2021
|100
BRENTWOOD
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Connection Cafe
|7777 Concord Rd
|11/16/2021
|100
|Dunkin' Donuts
|4930 Thoroughbred Ln
|9/22/2021
|98
|Just Love Coffee & Eatery
|7010 Executive Center Dr #106
|1/13/2022
|98
|Starbucks
|150 Creekside Crossing
|9/9/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|198 Westpark Dr
|N/A
|Starbucks
|269 Franklin Rd
|8/30/2021
|100
|Starbucks (Target)
|780 Old Hickory Blvd
|8/25/2021
|100
|Starbucks
|6680 Nolensville Road
|7/26/2021
|99
|The Perch
|117 Franklin Rd.
|7/7/2021
|100
|The Well Coffeehouse
|690 East Old Hickory Boulevard
|9/23/2021
|98
|White Bison Coffee (Twice Daily)
|7112 Moore's Ln
|11/18/2021
|94
FAIRVIEW
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Dunkin' Donuts
|1425 Highway 96 N
|N/A
|Dunkin' Donuts
|2243 Fairview Blvd
|1/21/2022
|98
|Flying J Travel Center
|1420 Hwy 96
|12/7/2021
|92
NOLENSVILLE
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Cornell Brothers Coffee
|7332 Nolensville Rd #304
|Itty Bitty Donuts & Specialty Coffee
|7311-B, Nolensville Rd
|4/30/2021
|100
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|7216 Nolensville Rd Suite 110
|7/29/2021
|100
|Mama's Java
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr
|1/26/2022
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.