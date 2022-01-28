Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Act Too Presents Legally Blonde

Saturday, Jan. 29-Sunday, Jan. 30

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle generously charms her into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Buy tickets here.