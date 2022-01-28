Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Taste of Franklin
Saturday, Jan. 29, 4 pm – 7 pm
Franklin High School,810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
The Taste of Franklin event is returning to the school Saturday, January 29, and will feature more than 20 local restaurants, chefs, and catering establishments. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., attendees will get the opportunity to sample fine cuisine, enjoy live music and participate in a silent auction.
Buy tickets here.
2. Onyx & Alabaster Warehouse Sale
Friday, Jan. 28- Saturday, Jan. 29, noon – 5 pm, 10 am – 3 pm
1853 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
Onyx and Alabaster are having their first warehouse sale this weekend. They will have furniture, lighting, and decor available for purchase.
3. Monster Jam
Saturday – Sunday, Jan. 29-30
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Monster Jam® is action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks,
Buy tickets here.
4. Friends of Brentwood Library Sale
Friday – Sunday, Jan. 28-Jan.30
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Friends of Brentwood Library will have their book sale this weekend. You can find items starting at 50 cents ranging from children’s books to adults books, CDs, DVDs, and vintage books.
The hours of the sale are Friday, January 28, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 301 to 5:30 p.m. (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE).
5. Act Too Presents Legally Blonde
Saturday, Jan. 29-Sunday, Jan. 30
Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin
A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle generously charms her into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Buy tickets here.