HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Ridley Scott’s RAISED BY WOLVES

By
Press Release
-

raised by wolvesFrom executive producer Ridley ScottRaised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. The highly-anticipated series premiere will debut on September 3rd on HBO Max. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

The cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of FaithA Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (FortitudeJamestown), Winta McGrath (AloftRed DogTrue Blue), Niamh Algar (The VirtuesCalm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The InfiltratorEmerald City), Matias Varela (NarcosPoint Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of ThronesThe Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long SongDamned), Aasiya Shah (Call the MidwifeUnforgottenIvy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue OneMaleficent 2) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

The series is produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron GuzikowskiDavid W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.

