Hoss’ Loaded Burgers Offers 88 Cent Custard

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers will celebrate National Frozen Custard Day on Saturday, August 8.

All mini scoops of frozen custard, available in chocolate or vanilla, will be just $0.88 all day at the Nolensville burger shop.

Frozen custard is thicker and creamier than traditional ice cream, made with a machine that allows less air into the custard. Frozen custard shakes and concretes are available at regular price.

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, Nashville’s original stuffed cheeseburger food truck, has been serving up delicious burgers and fries since 2011. Visit the Nolensville shop at 515 Burkitt Commons Ave. from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday.

Guests should adhere to all recommended safety and social distancing practices when visiting the shop, including wearing masks and using the marked spaces for waiting in line. There is plenty of outdoor seating available.