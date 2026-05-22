10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in June 2026

June is absolutely massive on HBO Max. Here are the 10 titles you absolutely cannot miss this June 2026. Full June Release Schedule!

1. House of the Dragon, Season 3 (June 21)

The big one. Game of Thrones’ successor returns for another season of dragons, drama, and backstabbing. After two seasons of building tension in the Targaryen civil war, Season 3 is going to be absolute chaos. Clear your Sunday nights starting June 21st.

2. Roland-Garros (June 1-7)

The French Open brings two weeks of world-class tennis to HBO Max with comprehensive coverage from early morning through evening. From Round 4 through both Singles Finals, this is essential viewing for tennis fans and the perfect background for your morning coffee.

3. Rick and Morty, Season 9 (June 15)

The beloved animated sci-fi comedy returns for more interdimensional adventures and existential crises. If you’ve been following Rick and Morty’s increasingly wild journey, Season 9 promises to continue pushing boundaries.

4. AEW Forbidden Door 2026 (June 28)

Wrestling’s biggest crossover event is back. AEW teams up with international promotions for dream matches you won’t see anywhere else. This is the Super Bowl of wrestling for hardcore fans.

5. Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (June 1)

This HBO Original documentary exposes the dark underbelly of the modeling industry. HBO’s investigative docs always deliver hard-hitting journalism, and this one promises to be eye-opening and disturbing in equal measure.

6. The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Documentary (June 9)

Fareed Zakaria examines the expansion of presidential power in American history. Given everything happening in politics right now, this CNN Original couldn’t be more timely or relevant.

7. Midsommar (June 1)

Ari Aster’s daylight horror masterpiece hits HBO Max. If you’ve only seen Hereditary and think you know what Aster does, this Swedish folk horror will mess you up in completely different ways. Not for the faint of heart.

8. Hell or High Water (June 1)

One of the best modern westerns returns to streaming. Chris Pine and Ben Foster are brothers robbing banks to save their family ranch, with Jeff Bridges on their trail. It’s tight, tense, and absolutely brilliant.

9. Gran Turismo (June 11)

The wild true story of a gamer who became a professional race car driver. Based on actual events, this is one of those “too crazy to be made up” stories that somehow actually happened.

10. Savannah Bananas Baseball (Throughout June)

If you haven’t experienced Bananas baseball, you’re missing out on the most fun happening in sports right now. They’ve turned baseball into circus entertainment, and it’s absolutely glorious. Games throughout June featuring Party Animals, Loco Beach Coconuts, and Texas Tailgaters.