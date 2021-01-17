Habitat for Humanity Surprises Family with New Home

On Saturday, January 9, Goodall Homes® and Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) surprised a single mother with disabilities with a new home in Fairview’s Willow Crest neighborhood. In partnership with HFHWM, Goodall Homes and their business partners donated the materials and labor to build the three-bedroom, energy-efficient home in just four months.

Karen Cobb, the homeowner to be, has had several back surgeries and struggles with mobility issues. She adopted her daughter, Ashlyn Grace, as a newborn and has been fostering her other daughter, Linda- Lu, since 2019. She applied to HFHWM in hopes of buying a safe, affordable home where she could raise her girls and foster more children. Karen completed the Habitat homeownership program, which included budget coaching, homeownership education classes, and 200 hours of sweat equity, over a year ago and has been waiting patiently to move into a new home.

photos from Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury

When COVID-19 hit, HFHWM had to scale back on home construction due to affected financial support and the necessity to keep build volunteers safe. Hearing of Habitat’s need, Goodall Homes built the ADA-adapted home with materials and labor generously donated by their partners and vendors. In addition, Goodall furnished the home and purchased other ‘wish list’ items Ms. Cobb needed.

The surprise unveiling began that day when a limo arranged by Goodall picked up Karen and her two daughters from their apartment in Franklin. The family was told that they were attending a groundbreaking for their soon-to-built home in the same subdivision, but when the limo door opened, Goodall staff, Habitat representatives, and a small group of Karen’s friends were on hand to celebrate the big surprise and to bless the new home.

“We were so happy to celebrate the Cobb family while also celebrating our growing partnership with Habitat for Humanity,” said Daniel Stumpf, Goodall Division President – Nashville South. “Goodall Homes has a true heart for giving back to the communities in which we live, play, and work in a very tangible way. This project highlighted how our vendors and our team members share that same vision.”

For HFHWM, the Goodall Home Build was a perfect collaboration and embodiment of their mission to partner with the community to put God’s love into action to build homes, communities, and hope.

“Occasionally, a sponsor comes along who doesn’t simply give, but becomes a true partner in serving our community,” explains HFHWM Chief Development Officer Kim Randell. “For us, that partner is Goodall Homes. We are humbled by the generosity of Justen, Dan, and the entire Goodall team for not only building the house to meet the family’s accessibility needs, but for going above and beyond to make the house a home.”

“I was totally surprised; I never had a clue!” shared Cobb. “Our new house is the perfect forever home where I will raise my girls and any other children who come into my care. We are so blessed. God is good, and I am beyond grateful for Habitat for Humanity and Goodall Homes.”

In a few weeks, Cobb will purchase her home from HFHWM with an affordable mortgage. She will be the first of 16 families slated to do so from Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury in 2021.

For many working families, a stable, safe place to call their own has become harder to secure as home prices soar in Williamson County. HFHWM provides a hand up to individuals and families who do not qualify for conventional mortgage financing and meet the Habitat homeownership program’s guidelines. Thanks to donors, volunteers, and corporate sponsors like Goodall Homes®, HFHWM continues its mission to build 14 to 16 affordable homes a year, complete critical repairs to help older citizens age in place, and to bring together people and resources to revitalize neighborhoods.

Find additional information on HFHWM’s Homeownership or Critical Repair Programs or to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer, please contact Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury at 615-690-8090 or visit www.hfhwm.org.