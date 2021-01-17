In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Cheesecake Factory
photo from Cheesecake Factory

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

Pumpkinfest 2019
This photo was taken at Pumpkinfest in 2019

1Festivals to Return to Downtown Franklin This Year

Festivals will return to downtown Frankin this year after being canceled in 2020. The Heritage Foundation released the 2021 schedule of festivals, including Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Macy's

3Macy’s Announces More Store Closures for 2021

Macy’s is closing more stores in 2021 as part of a plan to close 125 stores by 2023, reports CNBC. Read More.

Perry's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

4Perry’s Steakhouse to Open Franklin Location in February

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at McEwen Northside, 5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin will open on February 18th. This will be the first location for the steakhouse in the Nashville area. Read More.

Cheesecake Factory
photo from Cheesecake Factory

5Free Cheesecake Slices This Week at Cheesecake Factory

This week only, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free cheesecake slices with pick up or delivery orders of $30 or more. Read More.

