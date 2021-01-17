McEwen Northside Announces New Hires

Northwood Ravin has hired six new employees to form its residential team at McEwen Northside, the 45-acre mixed-use environment offering fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and green spaces in Cool Springs.

Tina Thomas, community manager, will manage leasing and assist in community outreach, events and promotion. Since earning her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University and her Certified Apartment Manager designation through the National Apartment Association, Thomas has gained 12 years of experience in multifamily property management. She has spent the last several years managing luxury communities in the Greater Nashville area.

Danny Sirikoun, assistant community manager, brings six years of experience in property management for a diverse portfolio of communities and a bachelor’s degree in real estate finance. He has previously leased midrise luxury apartments in Atlanta, Ga., and managed a mixed-use, high-rise development in Washington, D.C.

McKenna Mollett, leasing professional, is committed to creating the ultimate resident experience. After she earned a business administration degree from Greenville Tech, her background in leasing and real estate makes her a key component in the marketing and presentation of McEwen Northside Apartments to future residents.

Haley Nguyen, leasing professional, has a background in real estate and a passion for customer service. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.

Hendrick “Henk” Brands, maintenance technician, brings with him four years of multifamily maintenance management and eight years of construction experience.

Nelson Torres, service manager, has over 12 years of experience in multifamily property management. Previously, he has maintained multifamily communities in California for Western National Group and Alliance Residential.

The leasing team is committed to providing residents with friendly, reliable and topnotch service at McEwen Northside Apartments, which offers 340 luxury residential units.

“Every member of this team has the experience and drive to optimize the residential leasing experience at McEwen Northside Apartments. Their collective knowledge and commitment to excellence will help create a real sense of community at the development,” said Jeff Furman with Northwood Ravin. “McEwen Northside Apartments brings a new level of luxury to the market with designer interior finishes as well as a huge amenity package for both indoor and outdoor. There is a special emphasis on health and wellness with a large multi-function gym, spa with hot tub, sauna and steam, as well as great walking trails and soon to deliver new pet park and pet salon. The outstanding staff and trophy property has been well received by the market, and it is currently over 45% preleased.”

Contact Marina Murphy at [email protected] or visit https://mcewennorthside.com/ with any office, retail or residential inquiries