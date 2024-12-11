Grassland Middle Girls Soccer Wins WMAA Championship

The Grassland Middle girls soccer team placed first in the Williamson Middle Athletic Association (WMAA) championship.

The team includes Cece Andonian, Samantha Thompson, Ryan Wilkes, Madelyn Ku, Josie Johnson, Riley Miller, Olivia Dodson, Charlotte Crunk, Maggie Fordham, Bethany Louder, Alice Hammett, Molly Kate Evans, Olivia Richmond, Samantha Hennes, Claire McCloskey, Audrey Cheek, Laney Stroud, Adalyn Foy, Sloan Lenardson and Mya Dumont. They are coached by Natalie Hennes and Clarke Oldham.

“This team is exceptional,” Oldham said. “Their success doesn’t only come from being great soccer players but from how they treat each other on and off the field. They truly love playing for each other and it shows in their kindness and friendship. Williamson County has amazing teams, and for GMS to score 10 goals and only allow one goal in during the tournament shows how they played every game with passion and want to win.”

