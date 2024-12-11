Williamson County School Board Restricts and Bans Five Books

At the December 9, 2024, Special-Called School Board Meeting, Speak, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close and The Field Guide to The North American Teenager were reviewed based on a new State law that details criteria for library books in public schools. The criteria and process is described in Board policy 4.403.

The Board decisions for those five books are as follows:

No student access in WCS schools : Where the Crawdads Sing, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

: and Restricted access to high school students only : Speak

: Restricted access to eleventh and twelfth grades only : The Field Guide to The North American Teenager

Middle and high school principals will be sending communication about the Board action to families, per Board Policy.

Source: WCS

