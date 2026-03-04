Grace Christian Academy Asking for Community Support to Address Growth

Since 2020, Christian schools in the United States have experienced an

enrollment boom, with the Association of Christian Schools International affiliated

schools growing by 35% since 2019, and classical Christian schools increasing 4.8% annually, according to Medium.

“Many Christian academies report record applications, new campuses, and

growing waitlists for the first time in decades,” Medium reports.

Parents are concerned about what is happening in public schools, and they are rethinking what they want their children to learn and the environment they want them to learn in.

Recent parental concerns include safety, social- emotional health, curriculum, and a bible-centered world view.

Some sources suggest that 42% of private schools have reported over-enrollment, leading to record applications and a need for new campus facilities. Grace Christian Academy is experiencing that growth, along with the loss of a current lease on off-campus classroom space owned by Southhall Church, making a capital campaign imperative.

“We want to spread the word that if there is someone out there who would love to partner with us in the next phase of construction — as we have to move pretty quickly — to provide our students with a new elementary school, which will be pre-K through fourth grade,” said Robbie Mason, Head of Schools, “as well as adding additional athletic facilities, which will include a football/soccer field with a track around it, a softball field, and tennis courts. Currently, we use county facilities for tennis, and we are going to have to move our football field off of church property.

The price tag for this much-needed facilities expansion is $20 million, $10

million of which they have already received in donations and pledges. This will

allow them to begin moving dirt this year, with plans to break ground in January 2027.

New facilities will encompass 50,000 square feet, housing 26 classrooms, a

“gymatorium,” a STEM classroom, a multipurpose room that will also serve as

a cafeteria, and a couple of playgrounds for the young children. While this

space will allow them to grow slightly, it is not being built for growth so much as continuing of what they already have. Although, they do have plans for more classroom space in the “distant future.”

“Our hope is that there are people in the community who are willing to help us

[with this need],” added Mason.

Grace Christian Academy was founded 17 years ago by now Chairman of the Board, Tim Fish, his friend and business partner Reggie Garner, and Mason. They initially made an agreement with Grace Chapel, now Southhall Church, in Leiper’s Fork to use their facilities for classroom space and began the school with 68 students in kindergarten through sixth

grade. Later, they bought the land next to the church and moved the school into the mansion on the property. Other buildings followed for a high school.

“The Lord is the one who miraculously put this school in existence [during the

horrible economy of 2009],” noted Mason. “And the Lord has continued to bless the school over the last 17 years. Currently, we are at 945 students.”

The school offers a traditional Christian education focused on excellence in academics, the arts, and athletics. They are biblically based, and Christ- centered in everything they do.

“We have not intentionally tried to grow,” said Brad Myers, Director of Development, “but we have recognized that there are a lot of families that want Christian education for their children.”

“Our sense of urgency for this [endeavor] is due to losing our lease with Southhall Church,” explained Mason. “It ends in November 2028. It puts us on an expedited path for needing to break ground sooner than later. The projected breaking ground, and going vertical, date is April 2027.”

“There is no more important investment, with the potential to impact future generations, than equipping…students to impact the world for Jesus Christ,” says their campaign brochure. “We invite you to partner with us in this mission.”

Donations to the Generations Capital Campaign can be made at

https://gracefamilylegacy.com/.

