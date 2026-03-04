Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Increase In Mail Theft And Check Fraud

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a recent rise in mail theft and check fraud cases and says it is working alongside the United States Postal Inspection Service on ongoing investigations.

Officials are asking Williamson County residents who have experienced monetary loss to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 to file a report. If a bank requires a copy of the report, residents can submit a public records request through the Sheriff’s Office website.

After filing locally, victims are also asked to report the incident to the United States Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455 or visiting uspis.gov/report and selecting “Mail Theft.”

Residents who have not experienced financial loss are encouraged to report incidents directly to the Postal Inspection Service using the same contact information. Authorities say reporting helps investigators track patterns and address the growing issue.

