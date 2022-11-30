Friendship Christian and Nashville Christian to Face off in Chattanooga for the Division II A State Title Game

Friendship Christian (12-0) and Nashville Christian (10-2) have had history winning state titles throughout the history of their programs.

Friendship has not won the championship since 2017 when they defeated DCA. They played them in the first round of the playoff and won in overtime. The Commanders have beaten everybody they played this season which has been their best regular season result in a few years.

The Eagles won their region this season and all of their home games. They have not lost a game since week two against Goodpasture (6-5). Nashville Christian appeared in the BlueCross Bowl last year but lost to DCA.

Game time is set for Thursday, December 1st at 2 PM CT/3 PM ET at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.