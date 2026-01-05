Friends of Nolensville Parks Launches to Support and Enhance Local Parks and Green Spaces

Friends of Nolensville Parks (FONP), a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has officially launched with a mission to support, enhance, and protect the parks and green spaces that serve as gathering places for the Nolensville community.

Formed by a founding board of local volunteers, Friends of Nolensville Parks brings together residents with diverse professional backgrounds and a shared commitment to preserving safe, accessible, and welcoming outdoor spaces for people of all ages.

“Parks are at the center of what makes Nolensville such a special place to live,” said Mary Kate Pollreis, Board Chair of Friends of Nolensville Parks. “They bring joy, connection, and outdoor experiences to all of us.”

As an independent nonprofit, Friends of Nolensville Parks will raise funds, apply for grants, and coordinate volunteer efforts to support park-related initiatives. The organization will work collaboratively with local partners, including the Town of Nolensville and Williamson County Parks & Recreation, while remaining community-led and mission-focused,

Early efforts will focus on building community awareness, engaging volunteers, and identifying future projects that align with shared priorities for safety, accessibility, and long-term care of parks in Nolensville.

Friends of Nolensville Parks invites residents, local businesses, and community partners to learn more, get involved, and support efforts to preserve and enhance the outdoor spaces that contribute to the town’s quality of life. Interested parties can make a donation to Friends of Nolenville Parks at our website – www.friendsofnolensvilleparks.org.

