Public Input Requested for Children’s Department Renovation At Main Library in Franklin

Library leaders in Williamson County are asking families to help shape an upcoming refresh of the Children’s Department at the Main Library in Franklin.

According to the Williamson County Public Library System, a mini renovation is planned for late summer 2026, and community feedback will play a key role in guiding improvements. Input will be used to help plan updates to furnishings and space usage, enhance the overall experience for reading, learning, and play, and better understand the future needs of families.

The public survey will be open from January 5 through January 31, 2026. Library officials say responses will help ensure the Children’s Department continues to serve the community effectively.

