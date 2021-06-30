Franklin Woman Wins Kroger Groceries for a Year

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is announcing the first week of winners for its #Community Immunity Giveaway. One of those winners is Barbera Jean Lindsey from Franklin, TN who has won Groceries for a Year. She received the COVID-19 vaccine from a Kroger Pharmacy in Franklin, before registering for the nationwide giveaway.A special presentation was made to her at the Independence Square Kroger in Franklin.

The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway was created by Kroger Health to support the Biden Administration’s national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

Between June 3, 2021, and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes only open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years of age and older. Sweepstakes begins: 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/3/21; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/10/21; however, the Sweepstakes consists of 5 separate entry periods with start and end times as more specifically detailed in the full Official Rules. To enter by mail, hand print your full name, complete mailing address, telephone number, email address, date of birth, and the words “Kroger Community Immunity Giveaway” on a plain 3″ x 5″ piece of paper and mail it in a sealed, stamped and hand printed #10 envelope to: Kroger’s Community Immunity Giveaway, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 511, Bethel, CT 06801. Total ARV of all prizes awarded: $5,650,000. Subject to full Official Rules available at KrogerGiveway.com. Sponsor: The Kroger Co., 1014 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We