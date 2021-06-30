Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Brentwood for June 30, 2021

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.

Restaurant Address Inspection Date Score / Follow Up Cracker Barrel 1735 Mallory Ln 3/23/2021 99 Farmland Cafe 5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr STE 100 5/5/2021 100 First Watch 210 Franklin Rd 3/17/2021 100 First Watch 710 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 307 2/5/2021 97 Just Love Coffee 7010 Executive Center Dr suite 106 1/25/2021 100 Maple Street Biscuit Company 203 Franklin Rd #120 5/12/2021 99 Puffy Muffin 229 Franklin Rd 3/18/2021 100 The Perch 117 Franklin Rd 12/2/2019 100 The Well Coffeehouse 690 East Old Hickory Blvd 3/31/2021 92

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.