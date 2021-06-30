Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Brentwood for June 30, 2021

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.

Spring Hill Scores | Franklin Scores

RestaurantAddressInspection DateScore / Follow Up
Cracker Barrel1735 Mallory Ln3/23/202199
Farmland Cafe5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr STE 1005/5/2021100
First Watch210 Franklin Rd3/17/2021100
First Watch710 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 3072/5/202197
Just Love Coffee7010 Executive Center Dr suite 1061/25/2021100
Maple Street Biscuit Company203 Franklin Rd #1205/12/202199
Puffy Muffin229 Franklin Rd3/18/2021100
The Perch117 Franklin Rd12/2/2019100
The Well Coffeehouse690 East Old Hickory Blvd3/31/202192

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

