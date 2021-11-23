Franklin Transit’s Hop & Shop Holiday Trolley Returns

With the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to experience the many locally-owned shops and restaurants in historic Downtown Franklin. To encourage shopping local, the Franklin Transit Authority (FTA) is once again partnering with the Downtown Franklin Association to offer shoppers free park-n-ride trolley service this holiday season.

The Hop & Shop Trolley will be available on November 27 and December 18 to take passengers into Downtown Franklin for shopping and dining at the many independently-owned businesses the city has to offer. Shoppers can park at The Factory at Franklin and hop aboard the festive trolley from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

“Franklin Transit is proud to once again offer holiday shoppers this festive form of transportation,” said Debbie Henry, president, and CEO of The TMA Group. “It’s a wonderful way for families and friends to share in the holiday spirit while shopping local businesses and enjoying Franklin’s tradition-filled seasonal festivities.”

FTA is operated and managed by TMA, a regional leader in customizing innovative multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities. For more information about FTA services and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.