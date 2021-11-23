OBITUARY: Donald Ray King

Donald Ray King, age 75 of Brentwood, TN passed away November 21, 2021. He was born in Monroe, NC to the late Zebulon & Mildred King.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Larry King and sister, Marie Smothers. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca Lynn King; daughter, Lynette King; brothers, ZD King and Kenneth (Revonda) King; sister, Vivian King Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com