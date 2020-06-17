



A vigil, hosted by Franklin Teens For Justice, will take place tonight in remembrance of those who have died due to police brutality and also provide the community the opportunity to hear stories of racial injustice.

The event is called “Say Their Names Memorial” and will take place June 17, 6pm – 7:30pm at Harlinsdale Farm. Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin.

The vigil will also provide the opportunity for any community member to share their experience with racial injustice.

Those who would like to speak during the event are asked to message Franklin Teens For Justice through their Instagram account: @franklinteensforjustice.

Masks are strongly encouraged at the event.



