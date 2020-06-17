



Williamson Inc, the chamber of commerce for Williamson County, is shining a light on local black-owned businesses. The organization has published a list of black-owned businesses, which we’ve shared below.

Know a business that should be added to the list? E-mail Anna Lisa Roberts at Williamson Inc annalisa@williamsonchamber.com to be added to the list.

Latest update: June 16

Businesses with an asterisk (*) denote black woman owned business.

Company Name Sector Website Phone Address Aap Graphics Design and

Printing 615-337-6052 103 Reveille Ct, Franklin African American Heritage Foundation Nonprofit mclemorehouse.com (615) 794-2270 1776 West Main Street, Franklin Allen Properties Realty 615-794-3325 American Sign Design Design and

Printing buyitcustoms.com 615-599-2010 Ashley's Chic Boutique Retail paparazziaccessories.com/21260 615-521-4166 Atlas Management Corporation Professional

Services atlasmanagement.us 615-620-0970 B. Media Communications Communications 615-397-2927 Big Shakes Hot Chicken N Fish Hospitality bigshakeshotchicken.com 615-988-9335 1203 Murfreesboro Rd #185, Franklin Booker Engineering * Engineering bookerengineering.com 615-599-7351 1706 Joe Pope Road, Thompson's Station Bossman Cookie and Pies Hospitality bossmancookiesandpies.com 615-479-5312 126 Brevet Dr, Franklin C&F Meat Company Butcher 5247 Murfreesboro Rd, College Grove Carin Polk, Synergy Realty Network Realty synergyrealtynetwork.com/agents/carin-polk/ 615-538-7489 1585 Mallory Lane, Brentwood Carolyn McHaney-Waller, Zeitlin-Sotheby Realty carolynmchaney-waller.zeitlin.com/ 615-554-2126 580 Franklin Rd, #300, Franklin CC Masonry Contractors Construction 615-791-6429 112 Reveille Court, Franklin CD Steger Construction Construction 615-370-7024 9000 Church St E, Brentwood Chris' Auto Repair Automotive 615-591-0171 106 Confederate Dr, Franklin Citizen Sneakers

and Apparel citizen615.com

Instagram: Citizen615 615-614-3126 430 Main Street. Franklin Classic Sports Barbershop Cosmetology classicsportsbarbershop.com/ 615-595-0094 105 5th Ave N, Franklin Courtesy Limosine Transportation courtesylimo.com (615) 456-5412 205 Rickert Street Dickson Crowder Trucking, LLC Logistics crowderstrucking.com (615) 566-0867 4217 Crowder Road, Franklin Cuts N Blessings Barbershop Cosmetology cutsnblessings.com 615-595-2550 202 S Margin St, Franklin Darlene Morton, Benchmark Realtors Realty benchmarkrealtytn.com 615-943-0439; 615-37318 Seaboard Lane, Suite 115,, Franklin, Tdarlenemorton57@gmail.com Definition Dental Dentist definitiondentalstudio.com (615) 784-3394 7340 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103, Nolensville Douglas Toliver, Ron Gregory Realty and Auction Realty soldnashvilletn.com 615-851-9115 Ewing Moving & Storage Moving services ewingmovingservice.com 1-800-533-2315 611 Cowan St., Nashville, Franklin Pest Control Extermination

Services franklinpestcontrolllc.com 615-771-5866 256 Seaboard Ln Suite A102, Franklin Frazier Car Care Automotive 615-506-4902 1604 W Main St, Franklin Garage Fit Mobile Personal

Trainer 615-406-7323 Graceful Hands Chiropractic & Wellness, PLLC Chiropractic gracefulhandschiro.com (615) 678-8828 5505 Edmondson Pike, Ste 203, Nashville Hambrick Trucking Company Logistics 615-484-7245 5016 Spedale Court #404, Spring Hill Henderson Financial Group Financial Services hendersonfinancialgroup.com/splash.cfm 615-386-9141 5409 Maryland Way #300, Brentwood Holland Morris Law Firm * Legal Services hollandandmorrislaw.com 678-651-0650 2058 Bellmont Circle, Franklin J.A.W. Shoe Repair Sewing

and Alterations 615-591-5199 1113 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin Just Love Coffee Coffee Shop justlovecoffeecafe.com (615) 618-1375 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste 138 Franklin Kenneth Blue, TSSAA Sports tssaa.org/ 615-415-4679 3185 Appian Way, Springhill Kiddie Academy of Franklin Childcare kiddieacademy.com/academies/franklin/ 629-401-7000 100 Westwind Ct, Franklin Malones Barber Shop Cosmetology 615-794-7096 1102 Park St, Franklin Maximillian Financial and Insurance Group Financial Services

and Insurance maxfigroup.com 615-619-6294 810 Oak Meadow #680276, Franklin Menu Maker Catering and Events Hospitality menumakercatering.com 615-791-9779 MGMT Insight Professional Services mgmtinsight.com 615-812-1839 Mo Better BBQ n Fish Hospitality 615-628-0170 4709 Traders Way, Thompson's Station Morton's Concrete Co. Construction 615-790-8418 N & L Construction Construction 615-578-3765 113 Flintlock Drive, Franklin Noble Carothers Specialty Ads Media 615-794-5091 4225 Warren Road, Franklin Omari Booker Artwork Art 615-689-4199 Pamela Fisher - Parks Realty Real Estate pamelafisher.parksathome.com 615-483-8478 8119 Isabella Lane, Brentwood R & R Car Care Automotive 615-397-2927 Resurgence Life Skills Institute Human services resurgencelifeskills.org/RLS/Home.html 615-212-9145 Reynolds & Reynolds Janitorial Services Janitorial services reynoldsandreynoldsinc.com 615-371-2427 Roundtree Napier Ogilivie Funeral Home 615-790-7226 101 Confederate Dr, Franklin Sewing by Doris Sewing

and Alterations 615-881-3403 112 East Fowlkes Street, Franklin Sims Strategic Diversity Consultants * Professional Services simsdiversity.com 615-504-2244 812 Barrington Place Drive, Brentwood SourceMark, LLC. Medical supplies sourcemarkusa.com 888-786-4765 100 Winners Circle Suite 250, Brentwood Spring Hill Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Oral and

Maxillofacial Surgery springhilloms.com/ 615-302-8471 4012 O'Hallorn Drive, STE A, Spring Hill Steps Ahead LLC Chauffeur Services stepsaheadmobile.com/ser steps_ahead_mobile 615-961-2735 Stuart Tutler, Parks Realty Realty 615-426-6409 198 E Main St, Franklin The Art of July 19, Artist Essence Devonne Blair Art essencedeveonne@gmail.com Thompson Lawn Care Lawn Care Services 615-569-1758 Together We Can Consultants Professional Services togetherwecanconsultants.com 901-359-3359 P O Box 682613, Franklin Urban League of Middle TN Nonprofit ulmt.org

Instagram: urbanleagueofmidtn 615-254-0525 Vanessa Hair Salon Cosmetology 615-791-1219 Waters Funeral Home Mortuary services 615-591-2184 1408 Columbia Ave, Franklin Ware Insurance/Farmers Insurance Insurance agents.farmers.com/tn/nashville/celestia-ware (615) 852-0986 11 Kermit Drive Suite 630, Nashville Wine and Design Entertainment wineanddesign.com 615-224-8082 101 Holiday Court Franklin



