Williamson Inc, the chamber of commerce for Williamson County, is shining a light on local black-owned businesses. The organization has published a list of black-owned businesses, which we’ve shared below.
Know a business that should be added to the list? E-mail Anna Lisa Roberts at Williamson Inc annalisa@williamsonchamber.com to be added to the list.
Latest update: June 16
Businesses with an asterisk (*) denote black woman owned business.
|Company Name
|Sector
|Website
|Phone
|Address
|Aap Graphics
|Design and
Printing
|615-337-6052
|103 Reveille Ct, Franklin
|African American Heritage Foundation
|Nonprofit
|mclemorehouse.com
|(615) 794-2270
|1776 West Main Street, Franklin
|Allen Properties
|Realty
|615-794-3325
|American Sign Design
|Design and
Printing
|buyitcustoms.com
|615-599-2010
|Ashley's Chic Boutique
|Retail
|paparazziaccessories.com/21260
|615-521-4166
|Atlas Management Corporation
|Professional
Services
|atlasmanagement.us
|615-620-0970
|B. Media Communications
|Communications
|615-397-2927
|Big Shakes Hot Chicken N Fish
|Hospitality
|bigshakeshotchicken.com
|615-988-9335
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd #185, Franklin
|Booker Engineering *
|Engineering
|bookerengineering.com
|615-599-7351
|1706 Joe Pope Road, Thompson's Station
|Bossman Cookie and Pies
|Hospitality
|bossmancookiesandpies.com
|615-479-5312
|126 Brevet Dr, Franklin
|C&F Meat Company
|Butcher
|5247 Murfreesboro Rd, College Grove
|Carin Polk, Synergy Realty Network
|Realty
|synergyrealtynetwork.com/agents/carin-polk/
|615-538-7489
|1585 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
|Carolyn McHaney-Waller, Zeitlin-Sotheby
|Realty
|carolynmchaney-waller.zeitlin.com/
|615-554-2126
|580 Franklin Rd, #300, Franklin
|CC Masonry Contractors
|Construction
|615-791-6429
|112 Reveille Court, Franklin
|CD Steger Construction
|Construction
|615-370-7024
|9000 Church St E, Brentwood
|Chris' Auto Repair
|Automotive
|615-591-0171
|106 Confederate Dr, Franklin
|Citizen
|Sneakers
and Apparel
|citizen615.com
Instagram: Citizen615
|615-614-3126
|430 Main Street. Franklin
|Classic Sports Barbershop
|Cosmetology
|classicsportsbarbershop.com/
|615-595-0094
|105 5th Ave N, Franklin
|Courtesy Limosine
|Transportation
|courtesylimo.com
|(615) 456-5412
|205 Rickert Street Dickson
|Crowder Trucking, LLC
|Logistics
|crowderstrucking.com
|(615) 566-0867
|4217 Crowder Road, Franklin
|Cuts N Blessings Barbershop
|Cosmetology
|cutsnblessings.com
|615-595-2550
|202 S Margin St, Franklin
|Darlene Morton, Benchmark Realtors
|Realty
|benchmarkrealtytn.com
|615-943-0439; 615-37318 Seaboard Lane, Suite 115,, Franklin, Tdarlenemorton57@gmail.com
|Definition Dental
|Dentist
|definitiondentalstudio.com
|(615) 784-3394
|7340 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103, Nolensville
|Douglas Toliver, Ron Gregory Realty and Auction
|Realty
|soldnashvilletn.com
|615-851-9115
|Ewing Moving & Storage
|Moving services
|ewingmovingservice.com
|1-800-533-2315
|611 Cowan St., Nashville,
|Franklin Pest Control
|Extermination
Services
|franklinpestcontrolllc.com
|615-771-5866
|256 Seaboard Ln Suite A102, Franklin
|Frazier Car Care
|Automotive
|615-506-4902
|1604 W Main St, Franklin
|Garage Fit
|Mobile Personal
Trainer
|615-406-7323
|Graceful Hands Chiropractic & Wellness, PLLC
|Chiropractic
|gracefulhandschiro.com
|(615) 678-8828
|5505 Edmondson Pike, Ste 203, Nashville
|Hambrick Trucking Company
|Logistics
|615-484-7245
|5016 Spedale Court #404, Spring Hill
|Henderson Financial Group
|Financial Services
|hendersonfinancialgroup.com/splash.cfm
|615-386-9141
|5409 Maryland Way #300, Brentwood
|Holland Morris Law Firm *
|Legal Services
|hollandandmorrislaw.com
|678-651-0650
|2058 Bellmont Circle, Franklin
|J.A.W. Shoe Repair
|Sewing
and Alterations
|615-591-5199
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
|Just Love Coffee
|Coffee Shop
|justlovecoffeecafe.com
|(615) 618-1375
|4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste 138 Franklin
|Kenneth Blue, TSSAA
|Sports
|tssaa.org/
|615-415-4679
|3185 Appian Way, Springhill
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin
|Childcare
|kiddieacademy.com/academies/franklin/
|629-401-7000
|100 Westwind Ct, Franklin
|Malones Barber Shop
|Cosmetology
|615-794-7096
|1102 Park St, Franklin
|Maximillian Financial and Insurance Group
|Financial Services
and Insurance
|maxfigroup.com
|615-619-6294
|810 Oak Meadow #680276, Franklin
|Menu Maker Catering and Events
|Hospitality
|menumakercatering.com
|615-791-9779
|MGMT Insight
|Professional Services
|mgmtinsight.com
|615-812-1839
|Mo Better BBQ n Fish
|Hospitality
|615-628-0170
|4709 Traders Way, Thompson's Station
|Morton's Concrete Co.
|Construction
|615-790-8418
|N & L Construction
|Construction
|615-578-3765
|113 Flintlock Drive, Franklin
|Noble Carothers Specialty Ads
|Media
|615-794-5091
|4225 Warren Road, Franklin
|Omari Booker Artwork
|Art
|615-689-4199
|Pamela Fisher - Parks Realty
|Real Estate
|pamelafisher.parksathome.com
|615-483-8478
|8119 Isabella Lane, Brentwood
|R & R Car Care
|Automotive
|615-397-2927
|Resurgence Life Skills Institute
|Human services
|resurgencelifeskills.org/RLS/Home.html
|615-212-9145
|Reynolds & Reynolds Janitorial Services
|Janitorial services
|reynoldsandreynoldsinc.com
|615-371-2427
|Roundtree Napier Ogilivie Funeral Home
|615-790-7226
|101 Confederate Dr, Franklin
|Sewing by Doris
|Sewing
and Alterations
|615-881-3403
|112 East Fowlkes Street, Franklin
|Sims Strategic Diversity Consultants *
|Professional Services
|simsdiversity.com
|615-504-2244
|812 Barrington Place Drive, Brentwood
|SourceMark, LLC.
|Medical supplies
|sourcemarkusa.com
|888-786-4765
|100 Winners Circle Suite 250, Brentwood
|Spring Hill Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
|Oral and
Maxillofacial Surgery
|springhilloms.com/
|615-302-8471
|4012 O'Hallorn Drive, STE A, Spring Hill
|Steps Ahead LLC
|Chauffeur Services
|stepsaheadmobile.com/ser steps_ahead_mobile
|615-961-2735
|Stuart Tutler, Parks Realty
|Realty
|615-426-6409
|198 E Main St, Franklin
|The Art of July 19, Artist Essence Devonne Blair
|Art
|essencedeveonne@gmail.com
|Thompson Lawn Care
|Lawn Care Services
|615-569-1758
|Together We Can Consultants
|Professional Services
|togetherwecanconsultants.com
|901-359-3359
|P O Box 682613, Franklin
|Urban League of Middle TN
|Nonprofit
|ulmt.org
Instagram: urbanleagueofmidtn
|615-254-0525
|Vanessa Hair Salon
|Cosmetology
|615-791-1219
|Waters Funeral Home
|Mortuary services
|615-591-2184
|1408 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Ware Insurance/Farmers Insurance
|Insurance
|agents.farmers.com/tn/nashville/celestia-ware
|(615) 852-0986
|11 Kermit Drive Suite 630, Nashville
|Wine and Design
|Entertainment
|wineanddesign.com
|615-224-8082
|101 Holiday Court Franklin