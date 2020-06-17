Big Shake's Hot Chicken & Fish Franklin
Williamson Inc, the chamber of commerce for Williamson County, is shining a light on local black-owned businesses. The organization has published a list of black-owned businesses, which we’ve shared below.

Know a business that should be added to the list? E-mail Anna Lisa Roberts at Williamson Inc annalisa@williamsonchamber.com to be added to the list.

Latest update: June 16

Businesses with an asterisk (*) denote black woman owned business.

Company NameSectorWebsitePhoneAddress
Aap GraphicsDesign and
Printing		615-337-6052103 Reveille Ct, Franklin
African American Heritage FoundationNonprofitmclemorehouse.com(615) 794-22701776 West Main Street, Franklin
Allen PropertiesRealty615-794-3325
American Sign DesignDesign and
Printing		buyitcustoms.com615-599-2010
Ashley's Chic BoutiqueRetailpaparazziaccessories.com/21260615-521-4166
Atlas Management CorporationProfessional
Services		atlasmanagement.us615-620-0970
B. Media CommunicationsCommunications615-397-2927
Big Shakes Hot Chicken N FishHospitalitybigshakeshotchicken.com615-988-93351203 Murfreesboro Rd #185, Franklin
Booker Engineering *Engineeringbookerengineering.com615-599-73511706 Joe Pope Road, Thompson's Station
Bossman Cookie and PiesHospitalitybossmancookiesandpies.com615-479-5312126 Brevet Dr, Franklin
C&F Meat CompanyButcher5247 Murfreesboro Rd, College Grove
Carin Polk, Synergy Realty NetworkRealtysynergyrealtynetwork.com/agents/carin-polk/615-538-74891585 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
Carolyn McHaney-Waller, Zeitlin-SothebyRealtycarolynmchaney-waller.zeitlin.com/615-554-2126580 Franklin Rd, #300, Franklin
CC Masonry ContractorsConstruction615-791-6429112 Reveille Court, Franklin
CD Steger ConstructionConstruction615-370-70249000 Church St E, Brentwood
Chris' Auto RepairAutomotive615-591-0171106 Confederate Dr, Franklin
CitizenSneakers
and Apparel		citizen615.com
Instagram: Citizen615		615-614-3126430 Main Street. Franklin
Classic Sports BarbershopCosmetologyclassicsportsbarbershop.com/615-595-0094105 5th Ave N, Franklin
Courtesy LimosineTransportationcourtesylimo.com(615) 456-5412205 Rickert Street Dickson
Crowder Trucking, LLCLogisticscrowderstrucking.com(615) 566-08674217 Crowder Road, Franklin
Cuts N Blessings BarbershopCosmetologycutsnblessings.com615-595-2550202 S Margin St, Franklin
Darlene Morton, Benchmark RealtorsRealtybenchmarkrealtytn.com615-943-0439; 615-37318 Seaboard Lane, Suite 115,, Franklin, Tdarlenemorton57@gmail.com
Definition DentalDentistdefinitiondentalstudio.com(615) 784-33947340 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103, Nolensville
Douglas Toliver, Ron Gregory Realty and AuctionRealtysoldnashvilletn.com615-851-9115
Ewing Moving & StorageMoving servicesewingmovingservice.com1-800-533-2315611 Cowan St., Nashville,
Franklin Pest ControlExtermination
Services		franklinpestcontrolllc.com615-771-5866256 Seaboard Ln Suite A102, Franklin
Frazier Car CareAutomotive615-506-49021604 W Main St, Franklin
Garage FitMobile Personal
Trainer		615-406-7323
Graceful Hands Chiropractic & Wellness, PLLCChiropracticgracefulhandschiro.com(615) 678-88285505 Edmondson Pike, Ste 203, Nashville
Hambrick Trucking CompanyLogistics615-484-72455016 Spedale Court #404, Spring Hill
Henderson Financial GroupFinancial Serviceshendersonfinancialgroup.com/splash.cfm615-386-91415409 Maryland Way #300, Brentwood
Holland Morris Law Firm *Legal Serviceshollandandmorrislaw.com678-651-06502058 Bellmont Circle, Franklin
J.A.W. Shoe RepairSewing
and Alterations		615-591-51991113 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
Just Love CoffeeCoffee Shopjustlovecoffeecafe.com(615) 618-13754031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste 138 Franklin
Kenneth Blue, TSSAASportstssaa.org/615-415-46793185 Appian Way, Springhill
Kiddie Academy of FranklinChildcarekiddieacademy.com/academies/franklin/629-401-7000100 Westwind Ct, Franklin
Malones Barber ShopCosmetology615-794-70961102 Park St, Franklin
Maximillian Financial and Insurance GroupFinancial Services
and Insurance		maxfigroup.com615-619-6294810 Oak Meadow #680276, Franklin
Menu Maker Catering and EventsHospitalitymenumakercatering.com615-791-9779
MGMT InsightProfessional Servicesmgmtinsight.com615-812-1839
Mo Better BBQ n FishHospitality615-628-01704709 Traders Way, Thompson's Station
Morton's Concrete Co.Construction615-790-8418
N & L ConstructionConstruction615-578-3765113 Flintlock Drive, Franklin
Noble Carothers Specialty AdsMedia615-794-50914225 Warren Road, Franklin
Omari Booker ArtworkArt615-689-4199
Pamela Fisher - Parks RealtyReal Estatepamelafisher.parksathome.com615-483-84788119 Isabella Lane, Brentwood
R & R Car CareAutomotive615-397-2927
Resurgence Life Skills InstituteHuman servicesresurgencelifeskills.org/RLS/Home.html615-212-9145
Reynolds & Reynolds Janitorial ServicesJanitorial servicesreynoldsandreynoldsinc.com615-371-2427
Roundtree Napier Ogilivie Funeral Home615-790-7226101 Confederate Dr, Franklin
Sewing by DorisSewing
and Alterations		615-881-3403112 East Fowlkes Street, Franklin
Sims Strategic Diversity Consultants *Professional Servicessimsdiversity.com615-504-2244812 Barrington Place Drive, Brentwood
SourceMark, LLC.Medical suppliessourcemarkusa.com888-786-4765100 Winners Circle Suite 250, Brentwood
Spring Hill Oral and Maxillofacial SurgeryOral and
Maxillofacial Surgery		springhilloms.com/615-302-84714012 O'Hallorn Drive, STE A, Spring Hill
Steps Ahead LLCChauffeur Servicesstepsaheadmobile.com/ser steps_ahead_mobile615-961-2735
Stuart Tutler, Parks RealtyRealty615-426-6409198 E Main St, Franklin
The Art of July 19, Artist Essence Devonne BlairArtessencedeveonne@gmail.com
Thompson Lawn CareLawn Care Services615-569-1758
Together We Can ConsultantsProfessional Servicestogetherwecanconsultants.com901-359-3359P O Box 682613, Franklin
Urban League of Middle TNNonprofitulmt.org
Instagram: urbanleagueofmidtn		615-254-0525
Vanessa Hair SalonCosmetology615-791-1219
Waters Funeral HomeMortuary services615-591-21841408 Columbia Ave, Franklin
Ware Insurance/Farmers InsuranceInsuranceagents.farmers.com/tn/nashville/celestia-ware(615) 852-098611 Kermit Drive Suite 630, Nashville
Wine and DesignEntertainmentwineanddesign.com615-224-8082101 Holiday Court Franklin

